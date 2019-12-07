Scottish League One: Raith Rovers leapfrog Airdrie at top of division

Scottish League One results

Nine-man Raith Rovers replaced opponents Airdrieonians at the top of Scottish League One after a narrow victory at Stark's Park.

Ross Matthews struck the game's only goal but was later sent off for violent conduct after team-mate Iain Davidson and Airdrie's Callum Fordyce had been dismissed for the same offence.

Third-placed Falkirk drew 0-0 at home with East Fife, who are fourth. And it was the same scoreline between Clyde and Forfar Athletic, while Andrew Steeves' header and an own goal by Ryan McGeever gave Montrose a 2-0 win at Dumbarton

Stranraer were left five points adrift at the bottom after losing 3-0 at Peterhead - Scott Brown adding to Ryan Conroy's double.

Scottish League One table

