African Champions League: Etoile and Mazembe win away from home

The African Champions League trophy

Etoile du Sahel of Tunisia and TP Mazembe of the Democratic Republic of Congo both won away from home on Saturday as the second round of African Champions League group games continued across the continent.

Etoile were 3-0 winners away to Platinum of Zimbabwe to go top of Group B with two wins from two.

A brace from Karim Aribi set the Tunisians up for the victory with goals in the 23rd minute and then straight after the break.

Etoile added a third through Hazem Haj Hassen just before the final whistle to seal the victory.

The result leaves Platinum bottom of the standings with no points.

Also on Saturday, TP Mazembe beat Zesco United 2-1 in Zambia to maintain their perfect start to their Group A campaign.

Jackson Muleka put Mazembe ahead after just 10 minutes and added a second after the break, scoring in the 63rd minute.

Winston Kalengo struck back for the hosts just four minutes later but it was not enough to prevent Mazembe from securing their second group win.

Zamalek of Egypt, under new coach Patrice Carteron, were hosting Angola's Primeiro de Agosto in the late Group A match on Saturday night.

In Group C, another Angolan club, Petro Atletico, got their first point of the group campaign with a 1-1 draw at home to Algeria's USM Alger.

After a tense first half, USMA went ahead through Zakaria Benchaa in the 54th minute.

The hosts fought back and got their equaliser 10 minutes later thanks to a strike from Brazilian Antonio Rosa Ribeiro.

In the same group, Wydad Casablanca were hosting Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa in Morocco in another late match on Saturday.

The group winners and runners-up will qualify for the quarter-finals.