Premier League: What happened in the English top flight on Saturday?

Naby Keita
Keita became the 16th different Liverpool player to score in the Premier League this season

Leaders Liverpool stretched 11 points clear of second-placed Leicester City as they eased aside Bournemouth and kept up their relentless pace at the top of the table.

Goals from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita and Mohamed Salah inflicted the Cherries' fifth successive defeat.

Elsewhere, Son Heung-min scored a wonderful solo goal as his Tottenham side ran out 5-0 winners at home to Burnley.

Captain Harry Kane netted twice with Lucas Moura and Moussa Sissoko completing the scoring.

In the day's only other 15:00 GMT kick-off, bottom side Watford claimed a point at home to Crystal Palace, with incoming manager Nigel Pearson watching from the stands.

Neither side looked like scoring in a grisly stalemate at Vicarage Road.

Earlier on Saturday, caretaker manager Duncan Ferguson guided Everton to a 3-1 win over Chelsea to the delight of a boisterous Goodison Park in their first match since Marco Silva's dismissal.

Defending champions Manchester City will attempt to claw back part of the 14-point deficit to Liverpool when they take on local rivals Manchester United in the 17:30 kick-off.

