Ards: John Bailie replaces Warren Feeney as manager of Championship club

Bailie's first match in charge of Ards will be away to Dundela next Saturday

Championship club Ards have appointed former captain and coach John Bailie as manager.

Bailie replaces Warren Feeney as boss after the ex-Northern Ireland striker left to take over Bulgarian club OFC Pirin Blagoevgrad last month.

The former defender played over 300 games for the North Down outfit and was also Niall Currie's assistant.

In an announcement on Saturday night, Ards said the appointment follows a "thorough selection process".

Relegated from the Irish Premiership last season, Ards are currently sixth in the Championship table after losing 2-1 to leaders Portadown on Saturday.

Craig McClean had been in interim charge of the team since Feeney's departure.