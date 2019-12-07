Conor McDermott: On-loan defender makes move from Derry to Cliftonville permanent

Media playback is not supported on this device Cliftonville defender McDermott scores from his own half

Cliftonville have signed on-loan Derry City defender Conor McDermott on a permanent basis.

The 22-year-old right-back has performed impressively since joining the Reds on loan from the Candystripes in the summer.

His initial deal was until January but he has now signed a contract at Solitude until the end of the 2022-23 season.

He has made 25 appearances this campaign for the north Belfast outfit.

McDermott scored a goal-of-the-season contender in November when he found the target against Warrenpoint Town from his own half.

He opened his goalscoring account for the Reds in the summer's Europa League victory over Barry Town United.

Cliftonville are currently third in the Irish Premiership table, level on points with leaders Crusaders but behind on goal difference.