Senegal's Ismaila Sarr key to Watford revival - Ben Foster

Senegal's Ismaila Sarr is Watford's record signing

Watford goalkeeper, Ben Foster, believes Senegalese winger Ismaila Sarr will be key to his club's Premier League survival.

Sarr, 21, moved to Watford from Ligue 1 club Rennes for a club record fee in the summer but his Hornets career has been blighted by a spate of injuries.

"Ismaila has been a bit unlucky with injuries. The last two games he started, I thought he did really well. If you just look at his engine the way he works, that's the sort of player we need," Foster told BBC Sport.

"He covers so much ground. Looking at his stats after the game, the distance he covers in games is phenomenal.

"He is somebody who is going to get up and down, willing to get hold of the ball, taking players on and getting balls in the box."

Sarr, who is known for his pace and trademark wing play, scored his first premier league goal last week against Southampton after eight league games, but the goal was not enough for the Premier League's bottom side Watford who lost the match 2-1.

"I think we still have got a lot more to come from him but I think the signs of the last two games have been very promising. His goal the other night, he took it really well and hopefully there's many more to come," Foster added.

It has been a difficult season for Watford. On Friday, the club appointed Nigel Pearson as manager - Watford's third manager of the season following Quique Sanchez Flores' sacking on Sunday after less than 90 days in charge.

Sarr will hope to replicate the form he showed at Rennes in France where he scored 13 goals in 50 matches last season.

He has played 26 times for Senegal, scoring four goals and was part of Senegal's squad at the last Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt where the Teranga Lions were runners-up after losing to Algeria in the final.