African Champions League: Raja grab away victory as Esperance and Ahly win

African Champions League trophy

Morocco's Raja Casablanca secured a vital 1-0 win away to AS Vita Club of the Democratic Republic of Congo on Friday as the second round of group games in this season's African Champions League got underway.

A 48th minute goal from Soufiane Rahimi was enough to give Raja the victory in Group D, which is made up of four former winners.

The result earned the Moroccans their first win of the group phase with Vita Club bottom of the standings after two consecutive defeats.

The reigning African champions, Esperance of Tunisia, are top of Group D after they beat Algeria's JS Kabylie 1-0 at home on Friday night.

In a tight game, Tunisia international Anice Badri earned the holders all three points with a 73rd minute penalty.

Elsewhere on Friday, Egypt giants Al Ahly got their Champions League bid back on track with a 2-1 victory over Al Hilal of Sudan in Group B.

Ahly, record eight-times winners of the trophy, needed a win after defeat to Etoile du Sahel in the first round of group matches.

The hosts began brightly with Hussein El Shahat putting Ahly ahead after just 15 minutes.

A 37th minute penalty from Ramadan Sobhi made it 2-0 to the Egyptians with Althar El Tahir scoring a late consolation goal for Al Hilal.

Al Hilal remain top of the group, level on three points with Ahly and Etoile du Sahel who are away to bottom side Platinum in Zimbabwe - one of five fixtures scheduled for Saturday.

The group winners and runners-up will qualify for the quarter-finals.