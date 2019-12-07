Scottish Gossip: Steven Gerrard, Celtic, Rangers, St Mirren, Hibs, Hearts, Livingston

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is in advanced discussions over a deal that would run until 2024 - a two-year extension on the agreement initially signed when he took over at Ibrox in the summer of 2018. (Daily Mail)

Rangers midfielder Steven Davis is a fitness doubt for Sunday's Betfred Cup final against Celtic. (Sun)

Celtic boss Neil Lennon hails Odsonne Edouard's growth as a player and says the "ice cool" striker has a very good chance of starting tomorrow's cup final after missing three games with an injury. (Daily Record)

St Mirren are facing a fight to keep Vaclav Hladky in the January window, with a £200,000 bid already tabled by an overseas club for the goalkeeper. (Daily Record)

Livingston captain Alan Lithgow is back in training after having his appendix removed but needs to undergo further tests for a potential bowel disease. (Daily Record)

Striker Florian Kamberi reckons that Hibs' alarming pattern of surrendering leads this season is down to a problem with mentality, rather than fitness or tactics. (Sun)

James Tavernier brands Chris Sutton "irrelevant" after the ex-Celtic striker and TV pundit labelled the Rangers skipper a "serial loser". (Daily Record)

Hearts skipper Christophe Berra admits the struggling team need a "big lift" that a new manager would provide. (Edinburgh Evening News)

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright says Ali McCann is "probably the best and most consistent young midfielder in Scotland" after the 20-year-old signs a new three-and-a-half year contract at McDiarmid Park. (Courier, print edition)

Hibs manager Jack Ross admits he has a goalkeeping dilemma on his hands because he has three high-profile candidates; Ofir Marciano, Adam Bogdan and Chris Maxwell, battling it out for the jersey. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Aberdeen defender Ash Taylor believes his club has silenced the critics who questioned the players' big game mentality after coming from behind to draw with Rangers on Wednesday. (Press & Journal)

Motherwell forward James Scott, who scored a double in the midweek win at St Mirren, says he models his game on Celtic and Scotland winger James Forrest. (Evening Times)