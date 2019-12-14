Scott Reekie (Brechin City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Brechin City v Cowdenbeath
-
Line-ups
Brechin
- 1McMinn
- 2Reekie
- 6Page
- 5Hill
- 3McIntosh
- 7Hamilton
- 4Brown
- 8Allan
- 11Inglis
- 10McCord
- 9McManus
Substitutes
- 12Duncanson
- 14McLaughlin
- 15Watt
- 16Knox
- 17Ngoy
- 18Crawford
- 21Sinclair
Cowdenbeath
- 1Dabrowski
- 2PyperBooked at 5mins
- 4Todd
- 5Barr
- 3Swann
- 11Allan
- 6Hamilton
- 7Herd
- 8Buchanan
- 9Smith
- 10Renton
Substitutes
- 12Valentine
- 14Thomas
- 15Sneddon
- 16Taylor
- 17Whyte
- 18Pollock
- 19Glass
- Referee:
- Craig Napier
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away4
Live Text
Foul by Jamie Todd (Cowdenbeath).
Hand ball by Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath).
Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Jonathan Page.
Attempt missed. Jordan Allan (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Paul Allan (Brechin City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Brechin City 1, Cowdenbeath 0. Olly Hamilton (Brechin City) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Paul Allan.
Attempt missed. Kris Renton (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Foul by Kris Renton (Cowdenbeath).
Dougie Hill (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Jonathan Page (Brechin City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Jamie Todd.
Attempt blocked. Ryan McCord (Brechin City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Jamie Pyper (Cowdenbeath) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Kieran Inglis (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jamie Pyper (Cowdenbeath).
Attempt missed. Connor Smith (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a set piece situation.
Foul by Ryan McCord (Brechin City).
Chris Hamilton (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.