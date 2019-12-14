Foul by Gary Phillips (Albion Rovers).
Elgin City v Albion Rovers
Line-ups
Elgin
- 1McHale
- 2Cooper
- 5Bronsky
- 4McHardy
- 3Spark
- 7MacEwan
- 8Omar
- 6Dingwall
- 11MacKay
- 9Aitken
- 10Sutherland
Substitutes
- 12O'Keefe
- 14McDonald
- 15Sopel
- 17Loveland
- 18Hay
- 19Thomson
- 21Hoban
Albion
- 1Goodfellow
- 2Lynas
- 4Wharton
- 5Krones
- 3Clarke
- 11Scally
- 6Morena
- 8Phillips
- 7Roberts
- 9East
- 10Byrne
Substitutes
- 12Breen
- 14Wilson
- 15Home
- 16Stewart
- 17Potts
- 18See
- 19Osadolor
- Referee:
- David Dickinson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away4
Live Text
Rabin Omar (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Jason Krones.
Euan East (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Matthew Cooper (Elgin City).
Foul by Aron Lynas (Albion Rovers).
Daniel MacKay (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Ross Clarke (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Matthew Aitken (Elgin City).
Foul by Daniel Scally (Albion Rovers).
Russell Dingwall (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Hand ball by Declan Byrne (Albion Rovers).
Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Matthew Aitken.
Foul by Darryl McHardy (Elgin City).
Euan East (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Aron Lynas.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.