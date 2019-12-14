Scottish League Two
Cove Rangers0Stenhousemuir0

Cove Rangers v Stenhousemuir

Line-ups

Cove Rangers

  • 1McKenzie
  • 8Yule
  • 5Ross
  • 6Strachan
  • 2Leighton
  • 20Aird
  • 24Fyvie
  • 4Scully
  • 11Masson
  • 9Megginson
  • 10Scott

Substitutes

  • 15Redford
  • 17Redman
  • 18Brown
  • 19Robertson
  • 21McCafferty

Stenhousemuir

  • 1Smith
  • 21Tiffoney
  • 4Armstrong
  • 19Munro
  • 11Cook
  • 10HopkirkBooked at 24mins
  • 6Dykes
  • 18Blair
  • 12McLaughlin
  • 16McBride
  • 23Biabi

Substitutes

  • 5Marsh
  • 7Scullion
  • 9McGuigan
  • 14Watters
  • 17Terry
  • 20Anderson
  • 22Potter
Referee:
David Lowe

Match Stats

Home TeamCove RangersAway TeamStenhousemuir
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home4
Away0
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home3
Away0
Fouls
Home2
Away5

Live Text

Corner, Cove Rangers. Conceded by Jonathan Tiffoney.

Booking

David Hopkirk (Stenhousemuir) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Blair Yule (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by David Hopkirk (Stenhousemuir).

Attempt missed. Scott Ross (Cove Rangers) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.

Corner, Cove Rangers. Conceded by Graeme Smith.

Attempt saved. Fraser Aird (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt missed. Mitch Megginson (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.

Corner, Cove Rangers. Conceded by Andy Munro.

Fraser Aird (Cove Rangers) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.

Foul by Andy Munro (Stenhousemuir).

Jamie Masson (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jamie Masson (Cove Rangers).

Ryan Blair (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Cove Rangers. Conceded by Andy Munro.

Foul by Jonathan Tiffoney (Stenhousemuir).

Mitch Megginson (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Andy Munro (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Martin Scott (Cove Rangers).

Foul by Connor McBride (Stenhousemuir).

Tom Leighton (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Scott McLaughlin (Stenhousemuir).

Connor Scully (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cove Rangers16112340211935
2Edinburgh City16103332211133
3Cowdenbeath158251813526
4Annan Athletic167452325-225
5Elgin164752217519
6Queen's Park165471921-219
7Stirling164571415-117
8Stenhousemuir164571728-1117
9Albion154382029-915
10Brechin1641112035-1513
View full Scottish League Two table

