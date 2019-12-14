Corner, Cove Rangers. Conceded by Jonathan Tiffoney.
Cove Rangers v Stenhousemuir
Line-ups
Cove Rangers
- 1McKenzie
- 8Yule
- 5Ross
- 6Strachan
- 2Leighton
- 20Aird
- 24Fyvie
- 4Scully
- 11Masson
- 9Megginson
- 10Scott
Substitutes
- 15Redford
- 17Redman
- 18Brown
- 19Robertson
- 21McCafferty
Stenhousemuir
- 1Smith
- 21Tiffoney
- 4Armstrong
- 19Munro
- 11Cook
- 10HopkirkBooked at 24mins
- 6Dykes
- 18Blair
- 12McLaughlin
- 16McBride
- 23Biabi
Substitutes
- 5Marsh
- 7Scullion
- 9McGuigan
- 14Watters
- 17Terry
- 20Anderson
- 22Potter
- Referee:
- David Lowe
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home3
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away5
Live Text
Booking
David Hopkirk (Stenhousemuir) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Blair Yule (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by David Hopkirk (Stenhousemuir).
Attempt missed. Scott Ross (Cove Rangers) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Cove Rangers. Conceded by Graeme Smith.
Attempt saved. Fraser Aird (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Mitch Megginson (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
Corner, Cove Rangers. Conceded by Andy Munro.
Fraser Aird (Cove Rangers) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.
Foul by Andy Munro (Stenhousemuir).
Jamie Masson (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jamie Masson (Cove Rangers).
Ryan Blair (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Cove Rangers. Conceded by Andy Munro.
Foul by Jonathan Tiffoney (Stenhousemuir).
Mitch Megginson (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Andy Munro (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Martin Scott (Cove Rangers).
Foul by Connor McBride (Stenhousemuir).
Tom Leighton (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Scott McLaughlin (Stenhousemuir).
Connor Scully (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.