Scottish League Two
Queen's Park0Stirling0

Queen's Park v Stirling Albion

Line-ups

Queen's Park

  • 1Muir
  • 4Foy
  • 6Clark
  • 5Jamieson
  • 3Summers
  • 8Main
  • 11Block
  • 2Finnie
  • 10Galt
  • 9Kouider-Aissa
  • 7Lidouren

Substitutes

  • 12Moore
  • 14Agyeman
  • 15Purdue
  • 16Gibson
  • 17Mortimer
  • 18McGrory
  • 20Herraghty

Stirling

  • 1CurrieSubstituted forBinnieat 18'minutes
  • 3Creaney
  • 5McLean
  • 6McGregor
  • 2McGeachie
  • 8Nguene Bikey
  • 4Nicoll
  • 7Jardine
  • 11Willis
  • 10Mackin
  • 9Heaver

Substitutes

  • 12Banner
  • 14Thomson
  • 15Docherty
  • 16Duffy
  • 17Binnie
  • 18Wright
  • 19Peters
Referee:
Barry Cook

Match Stats

Home TeamQueen's ParkAway TeamStirling
Possession
Home36%
Away64%
Shots
Home2
Away1
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away1
Fouls
Home4
Away2

Live Text

Kevin Nicoll (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Salim Kouider-Aissa (Queen's Park).

Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Ross McGeachie.

Ciaran Summers (Queen's Park) hits the bar with a right footed shot from very close range following a corner.

Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Paul McLean.

Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Ryan Finnie.

Substitution

Substitution, Stirling Albion. Cameron Binnie replaces Blair Currie because of an injury.

Kevin Nicoll (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Luke Main (Queen's Park).

Attempt saved. Cameron Foy (Queen's Park) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the top left corner.

Foul by Jordan McGregor (Stirling Albion).

David Galt (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Dylan Nguene Bikey (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Daniel Jardine (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Luke Main (Queen's Park).

Hand ball by Cameron Foy (Queen's Park).

Foul by James Creaney (Stirling Albion).

Salim Kouider-Aissa (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cove Rangers16112340211935
2Edinburgh City16103332211133
3Cowdenbeath158251813526
4Annan Athletic167452325-225
5Elgin164752217519
6Queen's Park165471921-219
7Stirling164571415-117
8Stenhousemuir164571728-1117
9Albion154382029-915
10Brechin1641112035-1513
View full Scottish League Two table

