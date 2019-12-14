Kevin Nicoll (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Queen's Park v Stirling Albion
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Queen's Park
- 1Muir
- 4Foy
- 6Clark
- 5Jamieson
- 3Summers
- 8Main
- 11Block
- 2Finnie
- 10Galt
- 9Kouider-Aissa
- 7Lidouren
Substitutes
- 12Moore
- 14Agyeman
- 15Purdue
- 16Gibson
- 17Mortimer
- 18McGrory
- 20Herraghty
Stirling
- 1CurrieSubstituted forBinnieat 18'minutes
- 3Creaney
- 5McLean
- 6McGregor
- 2McGeachie
- 8Nguene Bikey
- 4Nicoll
- 7Jardine
- 11Willis
- 10Mackin
- 9Heaver
Substitutes
- 12Banner
- 14Thomson
- 15Docherty
- 16Duffy
- 17Binnie
- 18Wright
- 19Peters
- Referee:
- Barry Cook
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home36%
- Away64%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away2
Live Text
Foul by Salim Kouider-Aissa (Queen's Park).
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Ross McGeachie.
Ciaran Summers (Queen's Park) hits the bar with a right footed shot from very close range following a corner.
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Paul McLean.
Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Ryan Finnie.
Substitution
Substitution, Stirling Albion. Cameron Binnie replaces Blair Currie because of an injury.
Kevin Nicoll (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Luke Main (Queen's Park).
Attempt saved. Cameron Foy (Queen's Park) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the top left corner.
Foul by Jordan McGregor (Stirling Albion).
David Galt (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Dylan Nguene Bikey (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Daniel Jardine (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Luke Main (Queen's Park).
Hand ball by Cameron Foy (Queen's Park).
Foul by James Creaney (Stirling Albion).
Salim Kouider-Aissa (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.