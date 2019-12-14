Scottish League Two
Annan Athletic0Edinburgh City0

Annan Athletic v Edinburgh City

Line-ups

Annan Athletic

  • 1Smith
  • 4Bradley
  • 2Douglas
  • 6Swinglehurst
  • 3Ballantyne
  • 7McLean
  • 5Joseph
  • 8Wilkie
  • 11Flanagan
  • 10Watson
  • 9Muir

Substitutes

  • 12Avci
  • 14Sonkur
  • 15Currie
  • 16Barr
  • 17Hott
  • 18McLear
  • 20Nade

Edinburgh City

  • 1B
  • 2Thomson
  • 5Balatoni
  • 22Henderson
  • 14Crane
  • 10Handling
  • 8Brown
  • 6Laird
  • 33Harris
  • 9Henderson
  • 19Shepherd

Substitutes

  • 7Smith
  • 12Wilson
  • 16Stewart
  • 18Shaw
  • 21Beveridge
  • 26Court
Referee:
Chris Graham

Match Stats

Home TeamAnnan AthleticAway TeamEdinburgh City
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home1
Away2
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home5
Away7

Live Text

Kyle Wilkie (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Marc Laird (Edinburgh City).

Foul by Broque Watson (Annan Athletic).

Craig Thomson (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Kyle Wilkie (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Marc Laird (Edinburgh City).

Attempt missed. Scott Shepherd (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right.

Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Blair Henderson (Edinburgh City).

Foul by Kyle Wilkie (Annan Athletic).

Liam Brown (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Hand ball by Kyle Wilkie (Annan Athletic).

Tommy Muir (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Liam Henderson (Edinburgh City).

Foul by Matthew Douglas (Annan Athletic).

Blair Henderson (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Matthew Douglas (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Conrad Balatoni (Edinburgh City).

Marc Laird (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Kyle Wilkie (Annan Athletic).

Attempt missed. Alex Harris (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Attempt saved. Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Kyle Wilkie (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Alex Harris (Edinburgh City).

Kyle Wilkie (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Blair Henderson (Edinburgh City).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cove Rangers16112340211935
2Edinburgh City16103332211133
3Cowdenbeath158251813526
4Annan Athletic167452325-225
5Elgin164752217519
6Queen's Park165471921-219
7Stirling164571415-117
8Stenhousemuir164571728-1117
9Albion154382029-915
10Brechin1641112035-1513
