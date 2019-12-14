Foul by Andrew Steeves (Montrose).
Montrose v Clyde
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Montrose
- 21Lennox
- 2Ballantyne
- 4Allan
- 14Dillon
- 3Steeves
- 12Niang
- 7Webster
- 6Masson
- 22Ballantyne
- 20Lyons
- 24Struthers
Substitutes
- 1Fleming
- 8Watson
- 9Rennie
- 11Milne
- 15Campbell
- 18Campbell
- 23MacBeath
Clyde
- 1Mitchell
- 2Duffie
- 4Petkov
- 5Rumsby
- 3McMullin
- 10Cuddihy
- 6Grant
- 8McStay
- 11Johnston
- 7Smith
- 9Goodwillie
Substitutes
- 12Wallace
- 14Lamont
- 15Love
- 16Lyon
- 17McNiven
- 21McGee
- Referee:
- Peter Stuart
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away2
Live Text
Darren Smith (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by David Goodwillie (Clyde).
Matthew Allan (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Graham Webster (Montrose) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Andrew Steeves.
Attempt missed. Terry Masson (Montrose) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Chris Johnston (Clyde) left footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.
Foul by Chris McStay (Clyde).
Terry Masson (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Aaron Lennox.
Attempt missed. Barry Cuddihy (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
David Goodwillie (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Cameron Ballantyne I (Montrose).
Attempt saved. Chris Johnston (Clyde) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.