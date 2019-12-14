Scottish League One
Montrose0Clyde0

Montrose v Clyde

Line-ups

Montrose

  • 21Lennox
  • 2Ballantyne
  • 4Allan
  • 14Dillon
  • 3Steeves
  • 12Niang
  • 7Webster
  • 6Masson
  • 22Ballantyne
  • 20Lyons
  • 24Struthers

Substitutes

  • 1Fleming
  • 8Watson
  • 9Rennie
  • 11Milne
  • 15Campbell
  • 18Campbell
  • 23MacBeath

Clyde

  • 1Mitchell
  • 2Duffie
  • 4Petkov
  • 5Rumsby
  • 3McMullin
  • 10Cuddihy
  • 6Grant
  • 8McStay
  • 11Johnston
  • 7Smith
  • 9Goodwillie

Substitutes

  • 12Wallace
  • 14Lamont
  • 15Love
  • 16Lyon
  • 17McNiven
  • 21McGee
Referee:
Peter Stuart

Match Stats

Home TeamMontroseAway TeamClyde
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home2
Away3
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away2
Fouls
Home2
Away2

Live Text

Foul by Andrew Steeves (Montrose).

Darren Smith (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by David Goodwillie (Clyde).

Matthew Allan (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Graham Webster (Montrose) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Andrew Steeves.

Attempt missed. Terry Masson (Montrose) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt missed. Chris Johnston (Clyde) left footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.

Foul by Chris McStay (Clyde).

Terry Masson (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Aaron Lennox.

Attempt missed. Barry Cuddihy (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

David Goodwillie (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Cameron Ballantyne I (Montrose).

Attempt saved. Chris Johnston (Clyde) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Raith Rovers1795330181232
2Airdrieonians1710252718932
3Falkirk177732781928
4East Fife176922418627
5Montrose177372221124
6Dumbarton176472229-722
7Clyde174761923-419
8Peterhead175481925-619
9Forfar174491223-1116
10Stranraer1725101635-1911
View full Scottish League One table

