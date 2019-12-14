Kieron Bowie (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Falkirk v Raith Rovers
Line-ups
Falkirk
- 31Mutch
- 5Durnan
- 4Buchanan
- 16Miller
- 2Doyle
- 8McShane
- 14Longridge
- 21TelferBooked at 14mins
- 3DixonBooked at 13mins
- 9McManus
- 29McMillan
Substitutes
- 1Bell
- 6Gomis
- 7Connolly
- 11MacLean
- 12Tidser
- 17Leitch
- 18Sammon
Raith Rovers
- 17Munro
- 18Watson
- 16McKayBooked at 18mins
- 6Benedictus
- 3MacDonald
- 7Dingwall
- 15Spencer
- 8Hendry
- 11Anderson
- 23Gullan
- 22Bowie
Substitutes
- 1Thomson
- 9Allan
- 14Vitoria
- 19Smith
- 21Tait
- 29Baird
- 37Armstrong
- Referee:
- Gavin Ross
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home3
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away3
Live Text
Foul by Gregor Buchanan (Falkirk).
Attempt saved. Kieron Bowie (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Gregor Buchanan (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Grant Anderson (Raith Rovers).
Attempt saved. Michael Doyle (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Ross Munro.
Attempt blocked. Tony Dingwall (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Declan McManus.
Booking
David McKay (Raith Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Declan McManus (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by David McKay (Raith Rovers).
Ian McShane (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kieron Bowie (Raith Rovers).
Foul by Declan McManus (Falkirk).
Regan Hendry (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Dismissal
Charlie Telfer (Falkirk) is shown the red card.
Foul by Charlie Telfer (Falkirk).
Regan Hendry (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Paul Dixon (Falkirk) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Paul Dixon (Falkirk).
Jamie Watson (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Charlie Telfer (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Foul by Paul Dixon (Falkirk).
Jamie Watson (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt saved. David McMillan (Falkirk) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by David McKay.
Attempt blocked. Declan McManus (Falkirk) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Kieran MacDonald.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.