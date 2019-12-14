Attempt blocked. Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Forfar Athletic v Dumbarton
Line-ups
Forfar
- 1McCallum
- 2Meechan
- 4Whyte
- 5Travis
- 3Bain
- 6Irvine
- 8Docherty
- 11MacKintosh
- 10Forbes
- 7Tapping
- 9Hilson
Substitutes
- 12Burns
- 14Robertson
- 15Coupe
- 16Jackson
- 17McLean
- 21McGuff
Dumbarton
- 1Brennan
- 15Tumilty
- 22McGeever
- 5Neill
- 3Quitongo
- 14McKee
- 8Hutton
- 18Frizzell
- 4Langan
- 7Shiels
- 17Layne
Substitutes
- 6Carswell
- 9Tierney
- 11Scullion
- 12Pettigrew
- 24Crossan
- Referee:
- Scott Lambie
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away7
Live Text
Attempt saved. Ross Forbes (Forfar Athletic) left footed shot from long range on the right is saved in the centre of the goal.
Ross Forbes (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Morgyn Neill (Dumbarton).
Goal!
Goal! Forfar Athletic 1, Dumbarton 1. Joe McKee (Dumbarton) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Matthew Shiels.
Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Adam Frizzell (Dumbarton).
Gary Irvine (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Isaac Layne (Dumbarton).
Attempt missed. Ryan McGeever (Dumbarton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Callum Tapping.
Foul by Michael Travis (Forfar Athletic).
Rico Quitongo (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Ross Forbes (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Morgyn Neill (Dumbarton).
Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Gary Irvine.
Mark Docherty (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ruaridh Langan (Dumbarton).
Foul by Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic).
Kyle Hutton (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Hand ball by Matthew Shiels (Dumbarton).
Goal!
Goal! Forfar Athletic 1, Dumbarton 0. Michael Travis (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.
Foul by Matthew Shiels (Dumbarton).
Gary Irvine (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.