Attempt missed. Jack Leitch (Peterhead) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Airdrieonians v Peterhead
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Airdrieonians
- 1Hutton
- 2MacDonald
- 5Crighton
- 6Fordyce
- 19McCann
- 17Smith
- 12McKay
- 10HawkshawSubstituted forRobertsat 22'minutes
- 18Millar
- 9Gallagher
- 15Carrick
Substitutes
- 3Eckersley
- 4Kerr
- 7Thomson
- 8Wedderburn
- 11Roy
- 14Roberts
- 20Gallacher
Peterhead
- 1Fleming
- 17Ferguson
- 2Brown
- 15Hooper
- 3Boyle
- 6Ferry
- 8Brown
- 11Smith
- 19Conroy
- 10Leitch
- 9McAllister
Substitutes
- 4Eadie
- 5Dunlop
- 7Stevenson
- 14Fraser
- 16Armour
- 27Wilson
- 99Lyle
- Referee:
- Lloyd Wilson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away4
Live Text
Substitution
Substitution, Airdrieonians. Kurtis Roberts replaces Dean Hawkshaw because of an injury.
Dale Carrick (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by David Ferguson (Peterhead).
Dean Hawkshaw (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Simon Ferry (Peterhead).
Foul by Paul McKay (Airdrieonians).
Scott Brown (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Callum Smith (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Jack Leitch (Peterhead) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Scott Brown (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Kyle MacDonald (Airdrieonians).
Aidan Smith (Peterhead) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Paul McKay (Airdrieonians).
Scott Brown (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Callum Smith (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Paddy Boyle (Peterhead).
Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Kyle MacDonald.
Attempt blocked. Scott Brown (Peterhead) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Sean Crighton.
Foul by Dean Hawkshaw (Airdrieonians).
Simon Ferry (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Airdrieonians 1, Peterhead 0. Calum Gallagher (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sean Crighton following a corner.
Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Jason Brown.
Callum Smith (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Simon Ferry (Peterhead).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.