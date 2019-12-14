Scottish League One
Airdrieonians1Peterhead0

Airdrieonians v Peterhead

Line-ups

Airdrieonians

  • 1Hutton
  • 2MacDonald
  • 5Crighton
  • 6Fordyce
  • 19McCann
  • 17Smith
  • 12McKay
  • 10HawkshawSubstituted forRobertsat 22'minutes
  • 18Millar
  • 9Gallagher
  • 15Carrick

Substitutes

  • 3Eckersley
  • 4Kerr
  • 7Thomson
  • 8Wedderburn
  • 11Roy
  • 14Roberts
  • 20Gallacher

Peterhead

  • 1Fleming
  • 17Ferguson
  • 2Brown
  • 15Hooper
  • 3Boyle
  • 6Ferry
  • 8Brown
  • 11Smith
  • 19Conroy
  • 10Leitch
  • 9McAllister

Substitutes

  • 4Eadie
  • 5Dunlop
  • 7Stevenson
  • 14Fraser
  • 16Armour
  • 27Wilson
  • 99Lyle
Referee:
Lloyd Wilson

Match Stats

Home TeamAirdrieoniansAway TeamPeterhead
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home2
Away4
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away2
Fouls
Home4
Away4

Live Text

Attempt missed. Jack Leitch (Peterhead) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Substitution

Substitution, Airdrieonians. Kurtis Roberts replaces Dean Hawkshaw because of an injury.

Dale Carrick (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by David Ferguson (Peterhead).

Dean Hawkshaw (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Simon Ferry (Peterhead).

Foul by Paul McKay (Airdrieonians).

Scott Brown (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Callum Smith (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Jack Leitch (Peterhead) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt blocked. Scott Brown (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Kyle MacDonald (Airdrieonians).

Aidan Smith (Peterhead) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Paul McKay (Airdrieonians).

Scott Brown (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Callum Smith (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Paddy Boyle (Peterhead).

Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Kyle MacDonald.

Attempt blocked. Scott Brown (Peterhead) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Sean Crighton.

Foul by Dean Hawkshaw (Airdrieonians).

Simon Ferry (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Airdrieonians 1, Peterhead 0. Calum Gallagher (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sean Crighton following a corner.

Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Jason Brown.

Callum Smith (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Simon Ferry (Peterhead).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Raith Rovers1795330181232
2Airdrieonians1710252718932
3Falkirk177732781928
4East Fife176922418627
5Montrose177372221124
6Dumbarton176472229-722
7Clyde174761923-419
8Peterhead175481925-619
9Forfar174491223-1116
10Stranraer1725101635-1911
View full Scottish League One table

