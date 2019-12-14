Scottish Championship
Ayr2Alloa0

Ayr United v Alloa Athletic

Line-ups

Ayr

  • 1Doohan
  • 14Houston
  • 2Muirhead
  • 15Bell
  • 3Harvie
  • 4Kerr
  • 23Docherty
  • 30Kelly
  • 11McCowan
  • 9Moore
  • 10Forrest

Substitutes

  • 5Roscoe-Byrne
  • 6Geggan
  • 7Moffat
  • 12McGuffie
  • 19Hare-Reid
  • 21Ecrepont
  • 22McKenzie

Alloa

  • 41MacDonald
  • 2Taggart
  • 5Graham
  • 4Deas
  • 18Malcolm
  • 7Cawley
  • 8Robertson
  • 6Hetherington
  • 20O'Donnell
  • 10TroutenBooked at 23mins
  • 17O'Hara

Substitutes

  • 9Buchanan
  • 14Brown
  • 16Gilhooley
  • 19Thomson
  • 23Gillespie
  • 31Henry
Referee:
David Munro

Match Stats

Home TeamAyrAway TeamAlloa
Possession
Home69%
Away31%
Shots
Home8
Away1
Shots on Target
Home4
Away0
Corners
Home5
Away2
Fouls
Home3
Away3

Live Text

Attempt missed. Luke McCowan (Ayr United) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Jamie MacDonald.

Attempt saved. Craig Moore (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Attempt blocked. Stephen Kelly (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Booking

Alan Trouten (Alloa Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Mark Kerr (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Alan Trouten (Alloa Athletic).

Attempt missed. Daniel Harvie (Ayr United) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Attempt missed. Alan Forrest (Ayr United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.

Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Andy Graham.

Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Robbie Deas.

Foul by Stephen Kelly (Ayr United).

Steven Hetherington (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Hand ball by Alan Trouten (Alloa Athletic).

Foul by Ross Docherty (Ayr United).

Cameron O'Donnell (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Ayr United 2, Alloa Athletic 0. Ross Docherty (Ayr United) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Stephen Kelly.

Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Jamie MacDonald.

Attempt saved. Alan Forrest (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

Daniel Harvie (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jon Robertson (Alloa Athletic).

Goal!

Goal! Ayr United 1, Alloa Athletic 0. Ross Docherty (Ayr United) header from very close range to the bottom left corner.

Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Cameron O'Donnell.

Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Jordan Houston.

Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Steven Bell.

Attempt blocked. Andy Graham (Alloa Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Alan Trouten (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ross Docherty (Ayr United).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd17140338142442
2Inverness CT179352418630
3Ayr179173123828
4Dunfermline177462619725
5Dundee177462223-125
6Arbroath176471618-222
7Queen of Sth165471619-319
8Partick Thistle174492132-1116
9Morton1651102034-1416
10Alloa173591630-1414
View full Scottish Championship table

