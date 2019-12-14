Attempt missed. Luke McCowan (Ayr United) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Ayr United v Alloa Athletic
-
- From the section Scottish Championship
Line-ups
Ayr
- 1Doohan
- 14Houston
- 2Muirhead
- 15Bell
- 3Harvie
- 4Kerr
- 23Docherty
- 30Kelly
- 11McCowan
- 9Moore
- 10Forrest
Substitutes
- 5Roscoe-Byrne
- 6Geggan
- 7Moffat
- 12McGuffie
- 19Hare-Reid
- 21Ecrepont
- 22McKenzie
Alloa
- 41MacDonald
- 2Taggart
- 5Graham
- 4Deas
- 18Malcolm
- 7Cawley
- 8Robertson
- 6Hetherington
- 20O'Donnell
- 10TroutenBooked at 23mins
- 17O'Hara
Substitutes
- 9Buchanan
- 14Brown
- 16Gilhooley
- 19Thomson
- 23Gillespie
- 31Henry
- Referee:
- David Munro
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home69%
- Away31%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away0
- Corners
- Home5
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away3
Live Text
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Jamie MacDonald.
Attempt saved. Craig Moore (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt blocked. Stephen Kelly (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Alan Trouten (Alloa Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Mark Kerr (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alan Trouten (Alloa Athletic).
Attempt missed. Daniel Harvie (Ayr United) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Alan Forrest (Ayr United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Andy Graham.
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Robbie Deas.
Foul by Stephen Kelly (Ayr United).
Steven Hetherington (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Hand ball by Alan Trouten (Alloa Athletic).
Foul by Ross Docherty (Ayr United).
Cameron O'Donnell (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Ayr United 2, Alloa Athletic 0. Ross Docherty (Ayr United) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Stephen Kelly.
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Jamie MacDonald.
Attempt saved. Alan Forrest (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Daniel Harvie (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jon Robertson (Alloa Athletic).
Goal!
Goal! Ayr United 1, Alloa Athletic 0. Ross Docherty (Ayr United) header from very close range to the bottom left corner.
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Cameron O'Donnell.
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Jordan Houston.
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Steven Bell.
Attempt blocked. Andy Graham (Alloa Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Alan Trouten (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ross Docherty (Ayr United).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.