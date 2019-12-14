Foul by Paul McGowan (Dundee).
Dundee v Dunfermline Athletic
Line-ups
Dundee
- 1Hamilton
- 2Kerr
- 5Forster
- 3McGhee
- 23Marshall
- 11McDaid
- 14Dorrans
- 19Robertson
- 10McGowan
- 18Johnson
- 28Hemmings
Substitutes
- 6Meekings
- 7Todd
- 8Byrne
- 9Nelson
- 12Ferrie
- 17McPake
- 21Mackie
Dunfermline
- 1Scully
- 2Comrie
- 6Ashcroft
- 14Devine
- 4Martin
- 11Dow
- 23Cochrane
- 12Turner
- 8Beadling
- 15Nisbet
- 38KiltieBooked at 19mins
Substitutes
- 7Thomson
- 16Morrison
- 20Gill
- 21Paton
- 27McCann
- 37McDonald
- 39Fenton
- Referee:
- Kevin Clancy
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away2
Live Text
Kyle Turner (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Goal!
Goal! Dundee 2, Dunfermline Athletic 1. Kane Hemmings (Dundee) header from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Cammy Kerr with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Declan McDaid (Dundee) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Greg Kiltie (Dunfermline Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Greg Kiltie (Dunfermline Athletic).
Cammy Kerr (Dundee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Dundee 1, Dunfermline Athletic 1. Ryan Dow (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Own Goal by Danny Devine, Dunfermline Athletic. Dundee 1, Dunfermline Athletic 0.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Jordan McGhee.
Attempt blocked. Kevin Nisbet (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Foul by Danny Johnson (Dundee).
Lee Ashcroft (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Greg Kiltie (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Jordon Forster (Dundee) header from the left side of the six yard box is too high following a corner.
Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Ryan Scully.
Attempt saved. Graham Dorrans (Dundee) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top left corner.
Harry Cochrane (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Paul McGowan (Dundee).
Foul by Declan McDaid (Dundee).
Ryan Dow (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Jordan Marshall (Dundee) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Kyle Turner (Dunfermline Athletic).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.