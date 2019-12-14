Scottish Championship
Arbroath0Dundee Utd1

Arbroath v Dundee United

Line-ups

Arbroath

  • 21Gaston
  • 16Stewart
  • 4Little
  • 5O'Brien
  • 3Hamilton
  • 12Kader
  • 22Virtanen
  • 6Whatley
  • 11Linn
  • 15Donnelly
  • 8McKenna

Substitutes

  • 1Jamieson
  • 2Thomson
  • 7Gold
  • 9Doris
  • 10Swankie
  • 14Spence
  • 18Murphy

Dundee Utd

  • 1Siegrist
  • 2Smith
  • 44Watson
  • 6Reynolds
  • 17Robson
  • 18Butcher
  • 12Stanton
  • 10Clark
  • 23Harkes
  • 27Appere
  • 24Shankland

Substitutes

  • 3Sporle
  • 5Connolly
  • 7McMullan
  • 11Smith
  • 13Mehmet
  • 19Brown
  • 25King
Referee:
Graham Beaton

Match Stats

Home TeamArbroathAway TeamDundee Utd
Possession
Home36%
Away64%
Shots
Home3
Away1
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home3
Away2
Fouls
Home3
Away1

Live Text

Attempt blocked. Bobby Linn (Arbroath) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Paul Watson.

Attempt blocked. Scott Stewart (Arbroath) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Liam Smith.

Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Omar Kader.

Louis Appere (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Thomas O'Brien (Arbroath).

Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Ricky Little.

Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Benjamin Siegrist.

Attempt saved. Bobby Linn (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

Foul by Liam Smith (Dundee United).

Luke Donnelly (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Louis Appere (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Miko Virtanen (Arbroath).

Goal!

Goal! Arbroath 0, Dundee United 1. Samuel Stanton (Dundee United) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner following a set piece situation.

Nicky Clark (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Miko Virtanen (Arbroath).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd17140338142442
2Inverness CT179352418630
3Ayr179173123828
4Dunfermline177462619725
5Dundee177462223-125
6Arbroath176471618-222
7Queen of Sth165471619-319
8Partick Thistle174492132-1116
9Morton1651102034-1416
10Alloa173591630-1414
View full Scottish Championship table

