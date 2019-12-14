Attempt blocked. Bobby Linn (Arbroath) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Arbroath v Dundee United
Line-ups
Arbroath
- 21Gaston
- 16Stewart
- 4Little
- 5O'Brien
- 3Hamilton
- 12Kader
- 22Virtanen
- 6Whatley
- 11Linn
- 15Donnelly
- 8McKenna
Substitutes
- 1Jamieson
- 2Thomson
- 7Gold
- 9Doris
- 10Swankie
- 14Spence
- 18Murphy
Dundee Utd
- 1Siegrist
- 2Smith
- 44Watson
- 6Reynolds
- 17Robson
- 18Butcher
- 12Stanton
- 10Clark
- 23Harkes
- 27Appere
- 24Shankland
Substitutes
- 3Sporle
- 5Connolly
- 7McMullan
- 11Smith
- 13Mehmet
- 19Brown
- 25King
- Referee:
- Graham Beaton
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home36%
- Away64%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home3
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away1
Live Text
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Paul Watson.
Attempt blocked. Scott Stewart (Arbroath) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Liam Smith.
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Omar Kader.
Louis Appere (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Thomas O'Brien (Arbroath).
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Ricky Little.
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Benjamin Siegrist.
Attempt saved. Bobby Linn (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Foul by Liam Smith (Dundee United).
Luke Donnelly (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Louis Appere (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Miko Virtanen (Arbroath).
Goal!
Goal! Arbroath 0, Dundee United 1. Samuel Stanton (Dundee United) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner following a set piece situation.
Nicky Clark (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Miko Virtanen (Arbroath).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.