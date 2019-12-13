Leicester City v Norwich City

Jamie Vardy has scored in each of Leicester's eight successive Premier League victories

Leicester City have no fresh injury concerns as they seek to equal the club record of 10 successive wins in all competitions.

Winger Demarai Gray was an unused substitute against Aston Villa last weekend on his return after illness.

Norwich defender Grant Hanley is back in training as he nears a comeback from the groin and hernia injuries that have kept him out since August.

Swiss pair Josip Drmic and Timm Klose are continuing their rehabilitation.

@ConorMcNamaraIE: It felt like nothing would ever match Leicester's miracle of 2015-16.

But Brendan Rodgers' magic spell has already earned more points at this stage of the season than Claudio Ranieri's side had on their adventure four years ago.

The Foxes have won eight league games in a row, with Prince Charming Jamie Vardy scoring in all of them.

Norwich appeared destined for their own 'happily ever after' when they beat Manchester City in mid-September, but Daniel Farke's side have only since had one win in 11 games.

Leicester are not your average fairytale. Could this story be happening *twice* upon a time?

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers on recent transfer speculation: "There will be nobody leaving in January, categorically. It is really clear, we want to keep this squad together.

"It is an exciting team with growth and development in it, so we want to ensure they stay around beyond January.

"It's the nature of the game that when you are doing well there will always be speculation around you. James [Maddison] and one or two of the other boys, they understand that."

The Foxes just keep on winning and their confidence must be sky-high. They have now won eight league games in a row, and you have to fancy them to make it nine on Saturday.

Prediction: 3-0

Leicester have won the past three Premier League meetings, latterly by a 1-0 scoreline at the King Power Stadium in February 2016.

However, Norwich have won three of their five most recent away league games against Leicester, all in the Championship.

Leicester have established a club record of eight consecutive top-flight victories, scoring at least twice in each.

They can now equal their longest winning streak in all competitions - 10 in a row, set between December 1962 and March 1963.

The club's longest run of league victories is nine in a row from December 2013 to February 2014 in the Championship.

Brendan Rodgers' side would become only the seventh club to win nine successive Premier League fixtures.

The Foxes could go nine games unbeaten at home from the start of a top-flight season for the first time since 1962.

They have lost just one of their past 14 league matches at the King Power Stadium (W11, D2).

Leicester have the division's best defensive record, conceding just 10 goals.

Jamie Vardy has scored in eight consecutive Premier League appearances, his best streak since a record 11-match run in 2015. He has a shot conversion rate this season of 39%, netting from 16 of his 41 attempts on goal.

Kelechi Iheanacho is one short of 100 Premier League appearances. He has scored in all four of his competitive appearances for Leicester this season.

James Maddison scored 16 goals in 53 appearances for Norwich before joining Leicester in 2018.

