Sheffield United v Aston Villa

A hamstring injury has ruled out Villa's Tyrone Mings, who was a Premier League ever-present this season

TEAM NEWS

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has a fully-fit squad for the visit of fellow promoted side Aston Villa.

John Lundstram, George Baldock and John Fleck are all one booking from triggering an automatic suspension.

Villa defender Tyrone Mings will miss out because of the hamstring injury he suffered against Leicester last Sunday, but the club are hopeful he will be available before the end of the year.

Matt Targett has overcome a minor injury but Keinan Davis is not yet fit.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder: "We're not at 40 points yet, we're a long way off. Remaining consistent is the message to my players.

"We're in a healthy position and we'd like to cement that and move it forward. They need to keep that going, but there are two or three positions where we are a little light and we need to strengthen to make sure performances and results are not affected.

"I have said to the owners that maybe if we were in a different position then maybe keep your hand in your pocket, but now is a time to strengthen, and we are still having conversations over where we can go with that."

Aston Villa head coach Dean Smith: "We've got to be tougher to beat. I've felt that in the last two games we've given Chelsea and Leicester too many big chances.

"A little bit has been through naivety, a little bit through positioning but we've had a good review and reflection on that.

"The players spoke at length about what they feel they need to get better at, and we will certainly take that into the game."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

The Blades fight for everything and never know when they are beaten. I am backing them to win again this weekend too.

Aston Villa have got some very good players so there is no way they are going to sink like a stone, but it seems they are going to be hovering around the relegation places for the foreseeable future.

Prediction: 2-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Sheffield United's only victory in the past 11 league meetings was by 4-1 in the corresponding fixture last season.

Aston Villa have won five of their six Premier League games against Sheffield United, drawing the other. They haven't met in the top flight since the 2006-07 season.

Sheffield United

The Blades are vying to earn consecutive Premier League wins for the first time in 13 years.

Sheffield United's only defeat in nine Premier League matches came in their most recent home fixture, against Newcastle (W3, D5).

They have lost four home league games this season, as many as in the entirety of 2018-19.

If Sheffield United win or draw this fixture, they will be the first promoted team to lose fewer than five of their opening 17 matches of a Premier League campaign since Hull City 11 years ago.

Chris Wilder's side have conceded eight goals in five games but still boast the division's third best defensive record overall, behind Leicester City and league leaders Liverpool.

Wilder played in the Sheffield United team that won 2-1 at home to Villa in the top flight in March 1991.

Lys Mousset has scored with all five of his shots on target in the Premier League this season. Fellow forward David McGoldrick, who has failed to score with any of his 28 attempts, should have four goals based on the expected goals metric which measures the quality of chances.

