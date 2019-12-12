Liverpool v Watford

New Watford head coach Nigel Pearson kept Leicester in the Premier League in 2014-15

TEAM NEWS

Liverpool are assessing the fitness of Dejan Lovren, who has been substituted in successive games because of apparent cramp.

Joel Matip is out for the rest of 2019 with a knee injury, while Fabinho and Nathaniel Clyne are also still missing.

Watford are hopeful defenders Craig Dawson and Daryl Janmaat will be available following respective head and ankle injuries.

Tom Cleverley, Jose Holebas, Sebastian Prodl and Danny Welbeck remain injured.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Wilsonfooty: Stranger things have happened - but not many.

Having dropped far fewer points this season then Watford have won, it would be one of the biggest Premier League upsets of recent times if Liverpool were to do anything other than win this game comfortably.

Nigel Pearson could not have asked for a tougher start to his stewardship of Watford, and credit to him for not ducking it.

Pearson did get a point at Anfield as Leicester manager almost five years ago - the year that the Foxes defied the odds to stay up.

If Pearson can keep perform a similar Houdini act with Watford, it would be a stunning achievement.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Liverpool are unbeaten in seven league games against Watford, outscoring the Hornets 25-4 (W6, D1).

The Reds could become the first side in top-flight history to beat the same team at home by a five-goal margin in four straight seasons - they've twice won 5-0 and also recorded a 6-1 win over the past three campaigns.

Watford have lost a club record 18 top-flight matches to Liverpool.

The Hornets' sole win in 12 top-flight games at Anfield was by 1-0 in 1999. It was their first Premier League match away to Liverpool.

Liverpool

Liverpool are on a club record top-flight unbeaten run of 33 consecutive matches (W28, D5).

The Reds have won 24 of their past 25 league games, drawing the other.

They have scored two or more goals in 23 of those 25 fixtures.

Liverpool boast the only 100% winning home record in the top four English divisions.

The Reds are without a clean sheet in all 12 league and cup matches at Anfield this term, letting in 19 goals.

They are guaranteed to be top of the table at Christmas - the last three occasions a team failed to win the title having been top at Christmas were all Liverpool (2008-09, 2013-14 and 2018-19).

Mohamed Salah has scored six goals in four league games against Watford.

Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino have each scored five goals and provided three assists in their five and six appearances respectively against the Hornets.

Watford