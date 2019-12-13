Chelsea v Bournemouth

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard saw his side qualify for the Champions League knockout stages on Tuesday

TEAM NEWS

Chelsea could be missing centre-back Fikayo Tomori, who was not considered for Champions League duty on Tuesday because of a hip injury.

Antonio Rudiger is set to continue in defence, while Mason Mount could return after being left out in midweek.

Bournemouth's injury crisis continues, with Callum Wilson and Nathan Ake among eight senior players ruled out.

Josh King is in contention, and Harry Wilson returns after being ineligible to face parent club Liverpool.

David Brooks will not be available until March following a second ankle operation.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@SimonBrotherton: It has turned out to be a decent week for Chelsea, with qualification secured for the knockout stage of the Champions League, but they'll be keen to get back on track domestically after last week's disappointment at Goodison Park.

This fixture has been a mixed bag for them in recent seasons, with Bournemouth winning on two of their four Premier League visits.

The timing doesn't look great for Eddie Howe this time though as his team head for Stamford Bridge beset by injuries and in a horrible run of form. A run of five straight defeats and only one win in 10 leaves them just a point above the relegation zone.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe on five straight losses: "In these moments I try to be at my best, when things are most challenging. I'd like to think I've handled these situations before and I can do it again.

"Frank [Lampard] and his team have done so well, it's a different Chelsea this season but still a very effective team. But we feel, if we're at our best, we can beat anyone."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

The Cherries have got a long list of injuries to contend with, especially at the back, and I just do not see them keeping Chelsea out.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Bournemouth's 4-0 win at home last season was just a second in nine games against Chelsea in all competitions (W2, L7).

The Blues have triumphed in 11 of the 15 meetings overall, with Bournemouth winning four.

Chelsea

Chelsea's defeat at Everton last weekend was a third in four Premier League games, as many losses as sustained in their previous 20 fixtures.

They are one of two clubs, along with Norwich City, not to have earned a Premier League point from a losing position this campaign.

Chelsea have lost two of their eight Premier League home games this season, twice as many as in the entirety of 2018-19.

The Blues have scored 31 Premier League goals but only 11 have come at Stamford Bridge.

Their top three goalscorers in the Premier League this season are all under the age of 23: Tammy Abraham, Christian Pulisic and Mason Mount.

Abraham's 11 Premier League goals this season have all come from open play.

Chelsea have attempted 264 shots in the Premier League, the most by any side bar Manchester City. However, they are ranked joint-sixth for shot conversion.

Bournemouth