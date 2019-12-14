Ilkay Durmus (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
St Mirren v Livingston
Line-ups
St Mirren
- 1Hladky
- 8Flynn
- 48Glover
- 5McLoughlin
- 3Waters
- 7Magennis
- 14McAllister
- 24MacPherson
- 11Durmus
- 9Obika
- 19Morias
Substitutes
- 4McGinn
- 10Andreu
- 18Mullen
- 20Cooke
- 23Djorkaeff
- 26Lyness
- 41Jamieson
Livingston
- 30Sarkic
- 33Lawson
- 27Guthrie
- 5Lamie
- 29Taylor-Sinclair
- 11Lawless
- 10Sibbald
- 6Bartley
- 8Pittman
- 20Souda
- 9Dykes
Substitutes
- 1Stewart
- 4Lithgow
- 7Jacobs
- 14Odoffin
- 17Robinson
- 19Erskine
- 21McMillan
- Referee:
- Nick Walsh
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away6
Live Text
Foul by Steve Tevi Lawson (Livingston).
Attempt saved. Cameron MacPherson (St. Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Václav Hladky.
Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Calum Waters.
Hand ball by Steven Lawless (Livingston).
Sean McLoughlin (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Marvin Bartley (Livingston).
Foul by Calum Waters (St. Mirren).
Steve Tevi Lawson (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! St. Mirren 0, Livingston 1. Aymen Souda (Livingston) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.
Sean McLoughlin (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lyndon Dykes (Livingston).
Foul by Cameron MacPherson (St. Mirren).
Craig Sibbald (Livingston) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Cameron MacPherson (St. Mirren) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Craig Sibbald (Livingston).
Jonathan Obika (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jon Guthrie (Livingston).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.