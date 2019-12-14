Scottish Premiership
Aberdeen0Hamilton0

Aberdeen v Hamilton Academical

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Updates on BBC Radio Scotland & the BBC Sport website

Line-ups

Aberdeen

  • 1Lewis
  • 2Logan
  • 14Taylor
  • 5McKenna
  • 3Leigh
  • 19Ferguson
  • 22Ojo
  • 11Hedges
  • 28Wilson
  • 10McGinn
  • 16Cosgrove

Substitutes

  • 4Considine
  • 9Main
  • 18McLennan
  • 20Cerny
  • 21Gallagher
  • 24Campbell
  • 25Anderson

Hamilton

  • 31Southwood
  • 6Hunt
  • 26Stubbs
  • 40Hamilton
  • 2McGowan
  • 7Collar
  • 14Cunningham
  • 25Martin
  • 3McMann
  • 11Miller
  • 9Oakley

Substitutes

  • 1Fon Williams
  • 5Fjørtoft
  • 8Davies
  • 17Beck
  • 20Moyo
  • 33Mimnaugh
  • 99Ogboe
Referee:
William Collum

Match Stats

Home TeamAberdeenAway TeamHamilton
Possession
Home63%
Away37%
Shots
Home6
Away1
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home3
Away1
Fouls
Home4
Away4

Live Text

Attempt missed. Sam Cosgrove (Aberdeen) header from the centre of the box.

Niall McGinn (Aberdeen) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Aaron McGowan (Hamilton Academical).

Funso Ojo (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Scott Martin (Hamilton Academical).

Attempt missed. Scott McKenna (Aberdeen) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left.

Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Scott Martin.

Attempt blocked. Funso Ojo (Aberdeen) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Greg Leigh (Aberdeen) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left following a corner.

Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Aaron McGowan.

Foul by Jamie Hamilton (Hamilton Academical).

Sam Cosgrove (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

George Oakley (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Greg Leigh (Aberdeen).

Jamie Hamilton (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Sam Cosgrove (Aberdeen).

Attempt blocked. James Wilson (Aberdeen) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Greg Leigh (Aberdeen).

Aaron McGowan (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Luke Southwood.

Attempt saved. James Wilson (Aberdeen) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Foul by George Oakley (Hamilton Academical).

(Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Ash Taylor.

Attempt blocked. Ross Cunningham (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Mickel Miller (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Shaleum Logan (Aberdeen).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic1513114693740
2Rangers15122145103538
3Motherwell1710162922731
4Aberdeen188642522330
5Kilmarnock186661720-324
6Hibernian175752729-222
7Livingston185672124-321
8Ross County174671935-1618
9St Mirren1842121225-1314
10Hearts172781627-1113
11Hamilton182791630-1413
12St Johnstone162771333-2013
View full Scottish Premiership table

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you