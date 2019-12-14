League Two
Salford15:00Exeter
Venue: Peninsula Stadium

Salford City v Exeter City

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Swindon20123535221339
2Exeter2010642722536
3Forest Green2010552415935
4Cheltenham1997331151634
5Crewe19104532221034
6Bradford1910452718934
7Northampton209473022831
8Colchester198652417730
9Plymouth198562722529
10Port Vale207762526-128
11Cambridge207672419527
12Newport187651715227
13Salford206772329-625
14Scunthorpe206682726124
15Macclesfield195861821-323
16Crawley205782531-622
17Walsall2064101526-1122
18Mansfield205692629-321
19Leyton Orient205692735-821
20Grimsby185582025-520
21Oldham194872027-720
22Carlisle2055102032-1220
23Stevenage192981221-915
24Morecambe2036111736-1915
