League Two
Newport15:00Stevenage
Venue: Rodney Parade

Newport County v Stevenage

Newport County manager Michael Flynn could be without up to 10 players for the League Two game against Stevenage.

Taylor Maloney is among a number of players hit by an outbreak of mumps while injuries still affect The Exiles.

Stevenage remain 23rd after three successive 0-0 draws and have scored just one goal in their last five league games.

Manager Mark Sampson will check on defenders Ben Nugent and Luther James-Wildin, who have out with injury.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 14th December 2019

  • NewportNewport County15:00StevenageStevenage
  • CarlisleCarlisle United15:00GrimsbyGrimsby Town
  • CheltenhamCheltenham Town15:00CambridgeCambridge United
  • CrawleyCrawley Town15:00Port ValePort Vale
  • CreweCrewe Alexandra15:00MansfieldMansfield Town
  • Leyton OrientLeyton Orient15:00BradfordBradford City
  • NorthamptonNorthampton Town15:00Forest GreenForest Green Rovers
  • PlymouthPlymouth Argyle15:00MorecambeMorecambe
  • SalfordSalford City15:00ExeterExeter City
  • ScunthorpeScunthorpe United15:00ColchesterColchester United
  • SwindonSwindon Town15:00OldhamOldham Athletic
  • WalsallWalsall15:00MacclesfieldMacclesfield Town

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Swindon20123535221339
2Exeter2010642722536
3Forest Green2010552415935
4Cheltenham1997331151634
5Crewe19104532221034
6Bradford1910452718934
7Northampton209473022831
8Colchester198652417730
9Plymouth198562722529
10Port Vale207762526-128
11Cambridge207672419527
12Newport187651715227
13Salford206772329-625
14Scunthorpe206682726124
15Macclesfield195861821-323
16Crawley205782531-622
17Walsall2064101526-1122
18Mansfield205692629-321
19Leyton Orient205692735-821
20Grimsby185582025-520
21Oldham194872027-720
22Carlisle2055102032-1220
23Stevenage192981221-915
24Morecambe2036111736-1915
View full League Two table

