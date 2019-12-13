Newport County v Stevenage

Newport County manager Michael Flynn could be without up to 10 players for the League Two game against Stevenage.

Taylor Maloney is among a number of players hit by an outbreak of mumps while injuries still affect The Exiles.

Stevenage remain 23rd after three successive 0-0 draws and have scored just one goal in their last five league games.

Manager Mark Sampson will check on defenders Ben Nugent and Luther James-Wildin, who have out with injury.