League One
Shrewsbury15:00Coventry
Venue: Montgomery Waters Meadow

Shrewsbury Town v Coventry City

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wycombe19117128141440
2Ipswich18106228131536
3Peterborough1995542251732
4Blackpool198832922732
5Bristol Rovers189452724331
6Coventry1971022421331
7Oxford Utd1886437191830
8Rotherham1993730191130
9Fleetwood179263023729
10Portsmouth187742820828
11Sunderland187562420426
12Shrewsbury186751619-325
13Doncaster166642518724
14Gillingham196672221124
15Burton186662120124
16Rochdale2064102233-1122
17Lincoln City186392022-221
18Accrington194782529-419
19Wimbledon1945102330-717
20Tranmere184592233-1117
21MK Dons1942131630-1414
22Southend2013162057-376
23Bolton163581138-272
View full League One table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you