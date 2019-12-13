Championship
Wigan15:00Huddersfield
Venue: DW Stadium

Wigan Athletic v Huddersfield Town

Wigan Athletic manager Paul Cook
Paul Cook's Wigan are on a nine-game winless run in the Championship
Wigan have centre-back Chey Dunkley available again after suspension for the visit of Huddersfield.

Manager Paul Cook will be back on the touchline after serving a ban against West Bromwich Albion on Wednesday.

Huddersfield's on-loan midfielder Trevoh Chalobah has also completed a suspension and could return for the Terriers at the DW Stadium.

Full-back Danny Simpson (hip) may also be free to play, while Alex Pritchard (calf) is close to being fit.

Match facts

  • This is the first league meeting between Wigan and Huddersfield since January 2017, a 1-0 win for the Terriers in a Championship encounter.
  • The last three league meetings between Wigan and Huddersfield have all been won by the away side.
  • Wigan have won just two of their last 26 home league games during the month of December (D11 L13), with their last such victory coming against Fleetwood in 2017 (2-0), in League One.
  • Huddersfield have won three of their last six away league games (D1 L2), as many victories as in their previous 41 such matches across the Championship and Premier League.
  • Despite being a centre back, Chey Dunkley remains Wigan's top scorer in the Championship this season (5 goals), netting three more than any other player for the Latics.
  • Karlan Grant (11 goals and 2 assists) has been directly involved in 57% of Huddersfield's Championship goals this season (13/23) - the highest percentage in the division.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds21144332102246
2West Brom21137142212146
3Fulham21105633231035
4Bristol City219843430435
5Nottm Forest2097427171034
6Preston2110473326734
7Brentford21103832171533
8Sheff Wed219662920933
9Cardiff218763129231
10Blackburn219482828031
11Swansea218762626031
12QPR219483237-531
13Millwall217952728-130
14Hull218583229329
15Birmingham218492228-628
16Derby216872127-626
17Charlton2165102628-223
18Reading2064102527-222
19Huddersfield2156102333-1021
20Middlesbrough214981828-1021
21Luton2162132744-1720
22Stoke2152142435-1117
23Wigan2145121934-1517
24Barnsley2127122442-1813
View full Championship table

