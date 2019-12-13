Wigan Athletic v Huddersfield Town
Wigan have centre-back Chey Dunkley available again after suspension for the visit of Huddersfield.
Manager Paul Cook will be back on the touchline after serving a ban against West Bromwich Albion on Wednesday.
Huddersfield's on-loan midfielder Trevoh Chalobah has also completed a suspension and could return for the Terriers at the DW Stadium.
Full-back Danny Simpson (hip) may also be free to play, while Alex Pritchard (calf) is close to being fit.
Match facts
- This is the first league meeting between Wigan and Huddersfield since January 2017, a 1-0 win for the Terriers in a Championship encounter.
- The last three league meetings between Wigan and Huddersfield have all been won by the away side.
- Wigan have won just two of their last 26 home league games during the month of December (D11 L13), with their last such victory coming against Fleetwood in 2017 (2-0), in League One.
- Huddersfield have won three of their last six away league games (D1 L2), as many victories as in their previous 41 such matches across the Championship and Premier League.
- Despite being a centre back, Chey Dunkley remains Wigan's top scorer in the Championship this season (5 goals), netting three more than any other player for the Latics.
- Karlan Grant (11 goals and 2 assists) has been directly involved in 57% of Huddersfield's Championship goals this season (13/23) - the highest percentage in the division.