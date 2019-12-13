Championship
Leeds15:00Cardiff
Venue: Elland Road

Leeds United v Cardiff City

Liam Cooper
Liam Cooper has been recovering from a calf strain
Follow live text coverage from 12:15 GMT on Saturday

Leeds captain Liam Cooper could return from a calf strain if boss Marcelo Bielsa is satisfied he is 100% ready.

The Championship leaders, above West Brom on goal difference, have won seven games on the spin and are unbeaten in 10 after the midweek victory over Hull.

Cardiff City boss Neil Harris may consider changes after a disappointing 2-1 defeat at Brentford on Wednesday.

Forward Junior Hoilett is a doubt after he limped out of the game midway through the first-half.

Match facts

  • Leeds United have lost their last three league matches against Cardiff, all during Neil Warnock's reign as Bluebirds boss.
  • Cardiff have lost just one of their last 11 away league visits against Leeds (W7 D3 L1), losing 1-0 in November 2015.
  • Leeds United are looking to record eight straight league victories for the first time since September 2009. The Whites haven't won eight consecutive league games within the same campaign since 1931-32 - a season in which they went on to be promoted to the top-flight.
  • Cardiff have won just one of their 11 away league games this season (D5 L5), a 1-0 victory at Nottingham Forest in November.
  • With 46 points from their opening 21 games, this is Leeds' joint-best points tally at this stage of a season in the second tier (also 46 points in 1963-64 - considering 3 pts for a win)
  • No Championship side has scored more 90th minute goals this campaign than Cardiff (4 - level with Sheffield Wednesday).

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 14th December 2019

  • BirminghamBirmingham City12:30West BromWest Bromwich Albion
  • BarnsleyBarnsley15:00QPRQueens Park Rangers
  • BrentfordBrentford15:00FulhamFulham
  • Bristol CityBristol City15:00BlackburnBlackburn Rovers
  • DerbyDerby County15:00MillwallMillwall
  • LeedsLeeds United15:00CardiffCardiff City
  • Nottm ForestNottingham Forest15:00Sheff WedSheffield Wednesday
  • PrestonPreston North End15:00LutonLuton Town
  • StokeStoke City15:00ReadingReading
  • SwanseaSwansea City15:00MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough
  • WiganWigan Athletic15:00HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds21144332102246
2West Brom21137142212146
3Fulham21105633231035
4Bristol City219843430435
5Nottm Forest2097427171034
6Preston2110473326734
7Brentford21103832171533
8Sheff Wed219662920933
9Cardiff218763129231
10Blackburn219482828031
11Swansea218762626031
12QPR219483237-531
13Millwall217952728-130
14Hull218583229329
15Birmingham218492228-628
16Derby216872127-626
17Charlton2165102628-223
18Reading2064102527-222
19Huddersfield2156102333-1021
20Middlesbrough214981828-1021
21Luton2162132744-1720
22Stoke2152142435-1117
23Wigan2145121934-1517
24Barnsley2127122442-1813
View full Championship table

