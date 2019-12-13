Championship
Stoke15:00Reading
Venue: bet365 Stadium

Stoke City v Reading

Stoke City midfielder Joe Allen
Joe Allen scored twice in Stoke's 3-0 win over Luton on Tuesday
Follow live text coverage from 12:15 GMT on Saturday

Former England defender Ryan Shawcross is a major doubt for Stoke after limping off with a groin injury in the midweek win over Luton.

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Badou Ndiaye were absent for that game, with illness and a virus respectively.

Reading's Scottish midfielder Charlie Adam could feature against his old club, for whom he made 179 appearances across 10 seasons.

John Swift is definitely ruled out with a hamstring injury.

The Potters ended a three-game losing run by beating the Hatters 3-0 on Tuesday, but will start Saturday's game three points from safety in the Championship.

Reading, who are five points above the bottom three, drew 1-1 at Barnsley in midweek, thanks to a Lucas Joao equaliser.

Match facts

  • Stoke City are unbeaten in their last five matches against Reading in all competitions (W1 D4) since a 3-1 defeat in April 2006.
  • Reading are looking for their first away win against Stoke City since October 2005, drawing two and losing one since then in all competitions.
  • Stoke have lost just one of their last 10 home league games during the month of December (W7 D2), with that defeat coming against West Ham in the Premier League back in 2017 (won each of their four such games since that defeat).
  • Reading are winless in their last 13 league games during the month of December (D6 L7), since a 3-1 victory away against Sunderland back in 2017.
  • Stoke City have made 57 changes to their starting line ups in the Championship this season, only Charlton (60) have made more in the division.
  • Reading's Lucas Joao (5) has been directly involved in more goals as substitute than any other Championship player this term (1 goal & 3 assists for Reading, 1 goal for Sheff Weds).

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 14th December 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds21144332102246
2West Brom21137142212146
3Fulham21105633231035
4Bristol City219843430435
5Nottm Forest2097427171034
6Preston2110473326734
7Brentford21103832171533
8Sheff Wed219662920933
9Cardiff218763129231
10Blackburn219482828031
11Swansea218762626031
12QPR219483237-531
13Millwall217952728-130
14Hull218583229329
15Birmingham218492228-628
16Derby216872127-626
17Charlton2165102628-223
18Reading2064102527-222
19Huddersfield2156102333-1021
20Middlesbrough214981828-1021
21Luton2162132744-1720
22Stoke2152142435-1117
23Wigan2145121934-1517
24Barnsley2127122442-1813
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you