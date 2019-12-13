Stoke City v Reading
-
- From the section Championship
Former England defender Ryan Shawcross is a major doubt for Stoke after limping off with a groin injury in the midweek win over Luton.
Cameron Carter-Vickers and Badou Ndiaye were absent for that game, with illness and a virus respectively.
Reading's Scottish midfielder Charlie Adam could feature against his old club, for whom he made 179 appearances across 10 seasons.
John Swift is definitely ruled out with a hamstring injury.
The Potters ended a three-game losing run by beating the Hatters 3-0 on Tuesday, but will start Saturday's game three points from safety in the Championship.
Reading, who are five points above the bottom three, drew 1-1 at Barnsley in midweek, thanks to a Lucas Joao equaliser.
Match facts
- Stoke City are unbeaten in their last five matches against Reading in all competitions (W1 D4) since a 3-1 defeat in April 2006.
- Reading are looking for their first away win against Stoke City since October 2005, drawing two and losing one since then in all competitions.
- Stoke have lost just one of their last 10 home league games during the month of December (W7 D2), with that defeat coming against West Ham in the Premier League back in 2017 (won each of their four such games since that defeat).
- Reading are winless in their last 13 league games during the month of December (D6 L7), since a 3-1 victory away against Sunderland back in 2017.
- Stoke City have made 57 changes to their starting line ups in the Championship this season, only Charlton (60) have made more in the division.
- Reading's Lucas Joao (5) has been directly involved in more goals as substitute than any other Championship player this term (1 goal & 3 assists for Reading, 1 goal for Sheff Weds).