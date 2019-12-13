Championship
Swansea15:00Middlesbrough
Venue: Liberty Stadium

Swansea City v Middlesbrough

Tom Carroll
Tom Carroll was shown the first red card of his career in midweek
Swansea midfielder Tom Carroll is suspended after he was sent off in Wednesday's 1-1 home draw with Blackburn.

Winger Wayne Routledge again misses out because of the calf problem which ruled him out of the Rovers draw.

Middlesbrough boss Jonathan Woodgate has described striker Britt Assombalonga's hopes of featuring at the Liberty Stadium as '50-50'.

Rudy Gestede could instead figure after featuring for the under-23s in midweek.

Match facts

  • Swansea are unbeaten in their last three home league matches against Middlesbrough (W2 D1) since losing 3-0 in August 2009.
  • Middlesbrough have won just one of their last eight matches against Swansea in all competitions (W1 D3 L4).
  • Swansea City remain winless in their last six Championship games (D3 L3), last going longer without a victory in the second tier between November-December 2008 (a run of nine).
  • Middlesbrough have won just two of their last 14 Championship encounters (D6 L6), however those two victories have come in their last four games (D1 L1).
  • Five of Swansea's last six Championship goals have come from corner situations - indeed, they have scored nine goals from corners this campaign, more than any other side in the division.
  • Middlesbrough's Britt Assombalonga has scored just six of his 43 attempts in the Championship this season - the striker netted nine of his first 43 shots in the competition last season.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds21144332102246
2West Brom21137142212146
3Fulham21105633231035
4Bristol City219843430435
5Nottm Forest2097427171034
6Preston2110473326734
7Brentford21103832171533
8Sheff Wed219662920933
9Cardiff218763129231
10Blackburn219482828031
11Swansea218762626031
12QPR219483237-531
13Millwall217952728-130
14Hull218583229329
15Birmingham218492228-628
16Derby216872127-626
17Charlton2165102628-223
18Reading2064102527-222
19Huddersfield2156102333-1021
20Middlesbrough214981828-1021
21Luton2162132744-1720
22Stoke2152142435-1117
23Wigan2145121934-1517
24Barnsley2127122442-1813
