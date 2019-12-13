Nottingham Forest v Sheffield Wednesday
-
- From the section Championship
Nottingham Forest could welcome back Yuri Ribeiro, Samba Sow and Carl Jenkinson from injury when they host Sheffield Wednesday.
Yohan Benalouane and Michael Hefele, however, remain sidelined for the Reds.
Wednesday's Sam Hutchinson serves the first match of a two-game ban, and Moses Odubajo is also suspended.
Fernando Forestieri will need to prove his fitness after an ankle injury, while Cameron Dawson could again be in goal as cover for Keiren Westwood.
Match facts
- Nottingham Forest have lost eight of their previous nine league matches against Sheffield Wednesday (W1 L8).
- Only one of the past 20 meetings in all competitions between Nottingham Forest and Sheffield Wednesday at the City Ground has ended as a draw, a 3-3 thriller in April 2014.
- Nottingham Forest have failed to score in just one of their previous 18 Championship games at the City Ground (W11 D2 L5), a 0-1 defeat against Cardiff in November.
- Fifty five per cent of the goals Sheffield Wednesday have conceded in the Championship this season have come via set-piece situations (11/20) - the highest percentage in the division.
- Sheffield Wednesday's Steven Fletcher has scored six goals in his past five Championship appearances, having netted just five goals in his opening 15 league games this term.