Championship
Nottm Forest15:00Sheff Wed
Venue: The City Ground

Nottingham Forest v Sheffield Wednesday

Yuri Ribeiro
Fifth-placed Nottingham Forest are just one point and three places higher than Sheffield Wednesday in the table
Follow live text coverage from 12:15 GMT on Saturday

Nottingham Forest could welcome back Yuri Ribeiro, Samba Sow and Carl Jenkinson from injury when they host Sheffield Wednesday.

Yohan Benalouane and Michael Hefele, however, remain sidelined for the Reds.

Wednesday's Sam Hutchinson serves the first match of a two-game ban, and Moses Odubajo is also suspended.

Fernando Forestieri will need to prove his fitness after an ankle injury, while Cameron Dawson could again be in goal as cover for Keiren Westwood.

Match facts

  • Nottingham Forest have lost eight of their previous nine league matches against Sheffield Wednesday (W1 L8).
  • Only one of the past 20 meetings in all competitions between Nottingham Forest and Sheffield Wednesday at the City Ground has ended as a draw, a 3-3 thriller in April 2014.
  • Nottingham Forest have failed to score in just one of their previous 18 Championship games at the City Ground (W11 D2 L5), a 0-1 defeat against Cardiff in November.
  • Fifty five per cent of the goals Sheffield Wednesday have conceded in the Championship this season have come via set-piece situations (11/20) - the highest percentage in the division.
  • Sheffield Wednesday's Steven Fletcher has scored six goals in his past five Championship appearances, having netted just five goals in his opening 15 league games this term.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds21144332102246
2West Brom21137142212146
3Fulham21105633231035
4Bristol City219843430435
5Nottm Forest2097427171034
6Preston2110473326734
7Brentford21103832171533
8Sheff Wed219662920933
9Cardiff218763129231
10Blackburn219482828031
11Swansea218762626031
12QPR219483237-531
13Millwall217952728-130
14Hull218583229329
15Birmingham218492228-628
16Derby216872127-626
17Charlton2165102628-223
18Reading2064102527-222
19Huddersfield2156102333-1021
20Middlesbrough214981828-1021
21Luton2162132744-1720
22Stoke2152142435-1117
23Wigan2145121934-1517
24Barnsley2127122442-1813
View full Championship table

