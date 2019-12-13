Nottingham Forest v Sheffield Wednesday

Fifth-placed Nottingham Forest are just one point and three places higher than Sheffield Wednesday in the table

Nottingham Forest could welcome back Yuri Ribeiro, Samba Sow and Carl Jenkinson from injury when they host Sheffield Wednesday.

Yohan Benalouane and Michael Hefele, however, remain sidelined for the Reds.

Wednesday's Sam Hutchinson serves the first match of a two-game ban, and Moses Odubajo is also suspended.

Fernando Forestieri will need to prove his fitness after an ankle injury, while Cameron Dawson could again be in goal as cover for Keiren Westwood.

Match facts