Preston North End v Luton Town
-
- From the section Championship
Preston boss Alex Neil could bring captain Tom Clarke back into the side for the visit of Luton to replace suspended Joe Rafferty.
Ben Davies and Darnell Fisher may be available, but Louis Moult is still out after cruciate ligament surgery.
Luton are awaiting news on whether Brendan Galloway, Dan Potts and Luke Bolton will be fit enough for the game.
Izzy Brown is still out after suffering a hamstring injury in their 7-0 defeat by Brentford on 30 November.
Match facts
- This is the first league meeting between Preston and Luton since December 2006, with the Hatters winning 2-0 at Kenilworth Road.
- Luton have won none of their last 11 away league matches against Preston (D3 L8), last winning there in January 1972.
- Preston ended a run of four consecutive Championship defeats without scoring a single goal, with a 2-1 victory against Fulham last time out - the Lilywhites last won consecutive league games at the beginning of November.
- Luton have lost six consecutive away league games by an aggregate scoreline of 3-20.
- Preston have been awarded and scored (8/8) more penalties than any other Championship side this season.
- Luton have had 13 different scorers in the Championship this season - excluding own goals, only West Brom (14) and Cardiff (15) have had more.