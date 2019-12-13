Championship
Preston15:00Luton
Venue: Deepdale

Preston North End v Luton Town

Alex Neil
Alex Neil saw his Preston side end a four-game losing streak with victory over play-off rivals Fulham on Tuesday
Follow live text coverage from 12:15 GMT on Saturday

Preston boss Alex Neil could bring captain Tom Clarke back into the side for the visit of Luton to replace suspended Joe Rafferty.

Ben Davies and Darnell Fisher may be available, but Louis Moult is still out after cruciate ligament surgery.

Luton are awaiting news on whether Brendan Galloway, Dan Potts and Luke Bolton will be fit enough for the game.

Izzy Brown is still out after suffering a hamstring injury in their 7-0 defeat by Brentford on 30 November.

Match facts

  • This is the first league meeting between Preston and Luton since December 2006, with the Hatters winning 2-0 at Kenilworth Road.
  • Luton have won none of their last 11 away league matches against Preston (D3 L8), last winning there in January 1972.
  • Preston ended a run of four consecutive Championship defeats without scoring a single goal, with a 2-1 victory against Fulham last time out - the Lilywhites last won consecutive league games at the beginning of November.
  • Luton have lost six consecutive away league games by an aggregate scoreline of 3-20.
  • Preston have been awarded and scored (8/8) more penalties than any other Championship side this season.
  • Luton have had 13 different scorers in the Championship this season - excluding own goals, only West Brom (14) and Cardiff (15) have had more.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds21144332102246
2West Brom21137142212146
3Fulham21105633231035
4Bristol City219843430435
5Nottm Forest2097427171034
6Preston2110473326734
7Brentford21103832171533
8Sheff Wed219662920933
9Cardiff218763129231
10Blackburn219482828031
11Swansea218762626031
12QPR219483237-531
13Millwall217952728-130
14Hull218583229329
15Birmingham218492228-628
16Derby216872127-626
17Charlton2165102628-223
18Reading2064102527-222
19Huddersfield2156102333-1021
20Middlesbrough214981828-1021
21Luton2162132744-1720
22Stoke2152142435-1117
23Wigan2145121934-1517
24Barnsley2127122442-1813
View full Championship table

