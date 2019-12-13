Preston North End v Luton Town

Alex Neil saw his Preston side end a four-game losing streak with victory over play-off rivals Fulham on Tuesday

Preston boss Alex Neil could bring captain Tom Clarke back into the side for the visit of Luton to replace suspended Joe Rafferty.

Ben Davies and Darnell Fisher may be available, but Louis Moult is still out after cruciate ligament surgery.

Luton are awaiting news on whether Brendan Galloway, Dan Potts and Luke Bolton will be fit enough for the game.

Izzy Brown is still out after suffering a hamstring injury in their 7-0 defeat by Brentford on 30 November.

