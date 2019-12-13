Barnsley v Queens Park Rangers

Eberechi Eze is QPR's top scorer in the Championship this season, with nine goals

Barnsley defender Ben Williams is struggling with a muscle injury, and could be replaced at left-back by Clarke Oduor for the visit of QPR.

Aapo Halme (ankle) and Mallik Wilks (illness) are doubts for the Tykes.

Rangers boss Mark Warburton has no new injury worries as he aims to register a third successive win by his side.

Defender Yoann Barbet is close to returning after hamstring trouble, but Liam Kelly (thigh) and Charlie Owens (knee) are out.

QPR start the day three points off the play-off places, while bottom club Barnsley are seven points from safety.

Match facts