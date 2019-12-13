Championship
Barnsley15:00QPR
Venue: Oakwell

Barnsley v Queens Park Rangers

Eberechi Eze in action for QPR
Eberechi Eze is QPR's top scorer in the Championship this season, with nine goals
Barnsley defender Ben Williams is struggling with a muscle injury, and could be replaced at left-back by Clarke Oduor for the visit of QPR.

Aapo Halme (ankle) and Mallik Wilks (illness) are doubts for the Tykes.

Rangers boss Mark Warburton has no new injury worries as he aims to register a third successive win by his side.

Defender Yoann Barbet is close to returning after hamstring trouble, but Liam Kelly (thigh) and Charlie Owens (knee) are out.

QPR start the day three points off the play-off places, while bottom club Barnsley are seven points from safety.

Match facts

  • Barnsley have lost eight of their past 10 league matches against QPR (W1 D1 L8), including their most recent meeting in February 2018.
  • QPR are winless in two away league visits to Barnsley (D1 L1) since winning three in a row between 2010 and 2014.
  • Following their opening day victory against Fulham (1-0), Barnsley have won just one of their 20 Championship matches since (D7 L12).
  • QPR will be aiming to win three consecutive Championship games without conceding for the first time since October 2018.
  • Only West Brom (17) have won more points from losing positions than QPR (12) in the Championship this season.
  • No player has scored more Championship goals this season without registering a single assist than Barnsley's Cauley Woodrow (8 goals, 0 assists).

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds21144332102246
2West Brom21137142212146
3Fulham21105633231035
4Bristol City219843430435
5Nottm Forest2097427171034
6Preston2110473326734
7Brentford21103832171533
8Sheff Wed219662920933
9Cardiff218763129231
10Blackburn219482828031
11Swansea218762626031
12QPR219483237-531
13Millwall217952728-130
14Hull218583229329
15Birmingham218492228-628
16Derby216872127-626
17Charlton2165102628-223
18Reading2064102527-222
19Huddersfield2156102333-1021
20Middlesbrough214981828-1021
21Luton2162132744-1720
22Stoke2152142435-1117
23Wigan2145121934-1517
24Barnsley2127122442-1813
