Brentford v Fulham
Brentford boss Thomas Frank has no new injury worries after Wednesday's 2-1 home win against Cardiff City.
Joel Valencia (shoulder) and long-term absentees Sergi Canos and Nikos Karelis (both knee) are all sidelined.
Fulham defender Denis Odoi begins a three-match ban after his sending-off in the midweek defeat at Preston.
Steven Sessegnon and Tom Cairney are back in training after illness, while Harry Arter, Bobby Decordova-Reid and Harrison Reed will all be assessed.
Brentford go into the game one point off the play-off places, while Fulham are third, 10 points away from the automatic promotion spots.
The Whites travel to Griffin Park having lost their past two matches in the Championship, while Brentford have won two of their last three.
Match facts
- Brentford have lost only one of their past eight league matches against Fulham (W4 D3 L1), a 2-0 defeat in November 2016.
- Fulham have lost three of their past four league visits to Brentford (W1), losing most recently in December 2017 under Slavisa Jokanovic.
- Brentford have won three consecutive home league games by an aggregate scoreline of 10-1 - the Bee's last won four on the bounce at Griffin Park between January-March (a run of five).
- Fulham will be aiming to avoid a run of three consecutive defeats, which last happened in the Championship back in January 2015.
- Aleksandar Mitrovic has scored 48.5% of Fulham's Championship goals this campaign (16/33) - the highest percentage of a team's goals scored by a player in the division.
- Of players to have scored at least three Championship goals this season, Brentford's Josh Dasilva has the highest shot conversion rate (35%), netting six of his 17 total shots.