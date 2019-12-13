Brentford v Fulham

Brentford forward Ollie Watkins (left) has netted 13 league goals this season, and is three strikes behind Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic in the Championship goalscoring chart

Brentford boss Thomas Frank has no new injury worries after Wednesday's 2-1 home win against Cardiff City.

Joel Valencia (shoulder) and long-term absentees Sergi Canos and Nikos Karelis (both knee) are all sidelined.

Fulham defender Denis Odoi begins a three-match ban after his sending-off in the midweek defeat at Preston.

Steven Sessegnon and Tom Cairney are back in training after illness, while Harry Arter, Bobby Decordova-Reid and Harrison Reed will all be assessed.

Brentford go into the game one point off the play-off places, while Fulham are third, 10 points away from the automatic promotion spots.

The Whites travel to Griffin Park having lost their past two matches in the Championship, while Brentford have won two of their last three.

Match facts