Watford: Nigel Pearson succeeds Quique Sanchez Flores as manager

Watford have appointed Nigel Pearson as manager until the end of the season.

The former Leicester City boss will take charge after Saturday's Premier League match against Crystal Palace.

The 56-year-old is Watford's third manager of the season following Quique Sanchez Flores' sacking on Sunday after less than 90 days in charge.

"Nigel comes with all of the experience and success we believe can have a very positive impact on our season," chairman Scott Duxbury said.

Watford's under-23 coach Hayden Mullins will oversee Saturday's fixture.

Flores was dismissed on Sunday following the 2-1 defeat at Southampton.

He succeeded Javi Gracia, who was sacked in September.

Pearson last managed in the Premier League at Leicester but was sacked in May 2015 and replaced by Claudio Ranieri, with the Foxes winning the Premier League title the following season.

He has since had a five-month spell at Derby County, leaving by mutual consent in October 2016, and at Belgian First Division side OH Leuven, where he was sacked in February 2019.

"It's been a pleasure spending time listening to the passion with which he talks about the game," Duxbury said.

"Saturday gives the perfect opportunity for Nigel to be officially introduced to our supporters as Hayden leads the team in the quest for a very important three points."

