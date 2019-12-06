Swansea City chiefs know my views on out-of-contract players - Steve Cooper

Leon Britton, Steve Cooper and Swansea City chairman Trevor Birch chat before a game

Head coach Steve Cooper says Swansea City's hierarchy know what he wants with more than half his squad out of contract next summer.

A host of senior figures are among 12 players whose current deals expire at the end of the season.

Swansea will definitely lose the four players they have on loan, leaving just 14 players under contract beyond 2019-20.

"Half of the players' contracts are up," said Cooper.

He says the situation is one for Swans sporting director Leon Britton and chairman Trevor Birch "to get their heads around".

Cooper added: "They know my thoughts and what I want to do, but we don't need to cross that bridge yet.

"We've got three games coming up in the next week so it's not at the forefront of my mind.

"The most important thing in the players' minds is that they're in the team and playing well. That has to be the priority.

"We're working together in collaboration with all of the senior staff to come up with a consensus on what will be right for the club with a football and a business side to it."

Mike van der Hoorn joined Swansea City from Ajax in 2016

Goalkeepers Kristoffer Nordfeldt and Erwin Mulder are among those out of contract, while current first-choice Freddie Woodman is on a season-long loan from Newcastle United.

Ben Wilmot (Watford), Aldo Kalulu (Basel) and Sam Surridge (Bournemouth) are the others on year-long loan deals.

Key centre-back Mike van der Hoorn sees his contract expire, as do fellow senior professionals Kyle Naughton, Wayne Routledge and Nathan Dyer.

Tom Carroll, Yan Dhanda and Borja are also due to become free agents come July along with three Swansea players who are currently out on loan - Cian Harries, Jefferson Montero and Courtney Baker-Richardson.

Nothing brewing with Brewster

Swansea have been linked with a January loan move for 19-year-old Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster, who was part of the England Under-17 side Cooper led to World Cup victory in 2017.

"I know him really well. He's a good lad and a good player," Cooper said.

"I definitely like him as a player and a person and I wish him well whatever happens, like I do with all of the boys I've worked with.

"But I'm not aware of anything, people coming or going. I know we're only a few weeks away from that being able to happen, but there's no update on players coming in or going out."