German Bundesliga
RB Leipzig14:30Hoffenheim
Venue: Red Bull Arena

RB Leipzig v 1899 Hoffenheim

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Mgladbach1391328151328
2RB Leipzig1383236152127
3Schalke137422416825
4Bayern Munich1373334181624
5B Dortmund136522819923
6Freiburg136432317622
7B Leverkusen136432017322
8Hoffenheim136341820-221
9Wolfsburg135531513220
10Frankfurt145362422218
11Union Berlin135171619-316
12Mainz135081932-1315
13Werder Bremen133552228-614
14Augsburg133551825-714
15Düsseldorf133371624-812
16Hertha Berlin143382029-912
17Köln132291228-168
18Paderborn1312101632-165
