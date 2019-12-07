RB Leipzig v 1899 Hoffenheim
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|B Mgladbach
|13
|9
|1
|3
|28
|15
|13
|28
|2
|RB Leipzig
|13
|8
|3
|2
|36
|15
|21
|27
|3
|Schalke
|13
|7
|4
|2
|24
|16
|8
|25
|4
|Bayern Munich
|13
|7
|3
|3
|34
|18
|16
|24
|5
|B Dortmund
|13
|6
|5
|2
|28
|19
|9
|23
|6
|Freiburg
|13
|6
|4
|3
|23
|17
|6
|22
|7
|B Leverkusen
|13
|6
|4
|3
|20
|17
|3
|22
|8
|Hoffenheim
|13
|6
|3
|4
|18
|20
|-2
|21
|9
|Wolfsburg
|13
|5
|5
|3
|15
|13
|2
|20
|10
|Frankfurt
|14
|5
|3
|6
|24
|22
|2
|18
|11
|Union Berlin
|13
|5
|1
|7
|16
|19
|-3
|16
|12
|Mainz
|13
|5
|0
|8
|19
|32
|-13
|15
|13
|Werder Bremen
|13
|3
|5
|5
|22
|28
|-6
|14
|14
|Augsburg
|13
|3
|5
|5
|18
|25
|-7
|14
|15
|Düsseldorf
|13
|3
|3
|7
|16
|24
|-8
|12
|16
|Hertha Berlin
|14
|3
|3
|8
|20
|29
|-9
|12
|17
|Köln
|13
|2
|2
|9
|12
|28
|-16
|8
|18
|Paderborn
|13
|1
|2
|10
|16
|32
|-16
|5