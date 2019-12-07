Spanish La Liga
Real Madrid12:00Espanyol
Venue: Santiago Bernabéu, Spain

Real Madrid v Espanyol

Line-ups

Real Madrid

  • 13Courtois
  • 2Carvajal
  • 5Varane
  • 4Ramos
  • 23Mendy
  • 15Valverde
  • 14Casemiro
  • 8Kroos
  • 27Rodrygo
  • 9Benzema
  • 25Vinícius Júnior

Substitutes

  • 1Areola
  • 3Militão
  • 10Modric
  • 18Jovic
  • 19Odriozola
  • 21Díaz
  • 22Isco

Espanyol

  • 13López
  • 15López
  • 20Bernardo
  • 24Calero
  • 21Roca
  • 34Gómez
  • 23Granero
  • 10Darder
  • 17Vilá
  • 7Wu
  • 12Calleri

Substitutes

  • 1Prieto
  • 2Ávila
  • 3Pedrosa
  • 6López
  • 14Melendo
  • 26Lozano
  • 31Campuzano
Referee:
Santiago Jaime Latre

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona14101336162031
2Real Madrid1494130111931
3Sevilla159331914530
4Real Sociedad158252618826
5Ath Bilbao15753179826
6Atl Madrid166821610626
7Getafe156632316724
8Valencia156542221123
9Osasuna155732117422
10Granada156362020021
11Levante156271821-320
12Villarreal165472824419
13Real Betis155461925-619
14Alavés155371720-318
15Real Valladolid154651418-418
16Eibar154381527-1215
17Mallorca154291423-914
18Celta Vigo153481020-1013
19Espanyol1523101028-189
20Leganés151311825-176
View full Spanish La Liga table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you