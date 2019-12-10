Quiz: Can you name Liverpool's leading Champions League goalscorers?
-
- From the section Liverpool
Reigning champions Liverpool need a point to qualify for the Champions League knockout stages when they travel to Red Bull Salzburg on Tuesday.
After five group games in the 2019-20 campaign, 13 Liverpool players - past and present - have now managed to register at least five goals in Europe's elite competition in the Champions League era.
But can you name them all?
You have three minutes.
Can you name the Liverpool players to have scored at least five Champions League goals?
|Rank
|Answers
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13