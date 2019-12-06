Leone Nakarawa: Glasgow keen to re-sign sacked Racing 92 lock

Nakarawa helped Glasgow to Pro12 success before moving to Racing 92

Glasgow Warriors are investigating the possibility of bringing Fiji star Leone Nakarawa back to Scotstoun.

The lock has been sacked by Racing 92 for his late return to the Paris club after representing his country at the Rugby World Cup in Japan.

Nakarawa was key to Warriors' 2015 Pro12 title win during a three-year stint before joining Racing in 2016.

He has kept close relationships with Glasgow players and head coach Dave Rennie hopes that could sway a return.

Named European Player of the Year in 2018, a return to Glasgow for Nakarawa would represent a serious coup for the club. However, there is certain to be fierce competition to sign one of the world's top locks, and whether the Scottish side can compete with the money sure to be on offer from some clubs in the English Premiership remains to be seen.

Glasgow travel to face La Rochelle this weekend in the first of a Champions Cup double-header against the French side. After that's it is back-to-back Pro14 meetings with rivals Edinburgh over the Christmas period.

Rennie says it is critical his side find top form immediately before their season falls apart.

"We don't get it right over the next two weeks against La Rochelle then Europe is over for us," Rennie told BBC Scotland.

"While it's not terminal if we don't get it right against Edinburgh, it puts us in a big hole and a long way behind the leading three."

A defeat in France would leave Glasgow with an uphill task to reach the Champions Cup knockout stages.

It has been a patchy start to the season for Warriors, having lost four of their seven Pro14 matches. That has left them in a fight just to reach the playoffs, but Rennie says the current predicament may bring out the best in his side.

"I don't mind that," said the New Zealander, who leaves at the end of the season to take over Australia.

"There's going to be a bit of pressure on us and it'll create a bit of edge heading into Christmas which is a good thing for us I reckon.

"Historically we've been miles in front at this time of the year and we're going to have to be desperate."