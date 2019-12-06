Joe Ledley: Charlton Athletic sign midfielder on a short-term deal

Joe Ledley has not featured in a competitive fixture since August 2018

Charlton Athletic have signed veteran midfielder Joe Ledley on a short-term deal.

The 32-year-old, who has won 77 caps for Wales, has been a free agent since leaving Derby County in January.

The former Cardiff and Crystal Palace man could make his debut for the Addicks in Saturday's trip to struggling Middlesbrough.

"He'll come in and help the young lads that are in and around the squad," boss Lee Bowyer told the club website.

