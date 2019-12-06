Kyle Howkins: Newport County boss Michael Flynn eases head injury fears

Kyle Howkins joined Newport County on a two-year contract in June 2019

Newport County manager Mike Flynn has dismissed fears defender Kyle Howkins could be out for the remainder of the season.

Howkins, 23, was stretchered off with a nasty head injury sustained in County's FA Cup victory at Maldon and Tiptree.

The former West Brom centre back was released from hospital earlier this week and is now going through procedures to deal with concussion.

"It's a lot better than we first thought," Flynn said.

"He is going to be out for a number of weeks but it is nowhere near as bad as we thought, because we maybe thought it could be to the end of the season, but that is not the case."

"He is doing well. He is in a part of his concussion protocol, so for two weeks he won't be doing anything, just resting. And then we will have to do the normal concussion protocol."

Newport are 11th in League Two, four places and two points adrift of Bradford, who occupy the last play-off place.

After making progress in the FA Cup and EFL Trophy in the last seven days, Flynn - a former Bradford player - is keen to get the club's League campaign back on track after three defeats in the last four.

He has warned his squad that he will be looking to off load players as he looks to introduce new blood in January.

Asked if players would leave, Flynn said: "Yes, they will, but I know that there is a little bit of room for us to do something first.

"But for the squad numbers, for the good of the players who are not playing I will be honest with them and let them know if they are in my plans or not.

" They have just under three weeks to change my mind.

"I am not one of these ogres who rules by an iron fist. If somebody is putting in the work and the performances I am quite open to them changing my mind, it's down to them."