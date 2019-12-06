Jamie Mulgrew: Linfield captain has 'no issues' with David Healy's criticism

Coleraine players wheel away in celebration after netting their opener against Linfield

Linfield captain Jamie Mulgrew has said manager David Healy's strong criticism after their League Cup defeat by Coleraine was "more than fair".

The Blues were beaten 3-0 by the Bannsiders in the League Cup semi-final at Windsor Park on Tuesday night.

It was a third defeat in six matches for Healy's men and Mulgrew thinks the players need to start taking more responsibility for their performances.

"I've no issues with it at all," he said of Healy's post-match comments.

"What the manager said was more than fair enough. In fact there have been other occasions in the past when he had the right to do it, but didn't.

"Linfield should never lose 3-0 at home - and that is not meant to sound arrogant. If we are all honest with ourselves, there are times when you have to accept criticism and Tuesday night was certainly one of those occasions.

"The players always speak about the matches at training and we have had a brief chat about Tuesday night. We need to take more responsibility and replicate the steeliness that brought us success last season.

"Individually and collectively we all need to do more. If we all do our jobs better than we are at the minute then we wouldn't be facing results like we did against Coleraine.

"We have a squad filled with talent and ability, but that is not enough. Those things don't win football matches alone and we all need to do more."

'Not all doom and gloom'

Linfield are currently fourth in the Irish Premiership table, two points behind leaders Crusaders but with two games in hand.

The south Belfast outfit return to league action on Saturday when they welcome city rivals Cliftonville, two points ahead of them in third, to Windsor.

While very honest about their shortcomings against Coleraine, Mulgrew said it was also important to remember that the title holders could go top of the league if they win both their games in hand.

Jamie Mulgrew and Reds forward Rory Donnelly contest a high ball

"Let's all not be too doom and gloom - if we win our two games in hand we are top of the league," Mulgrew added.

"Because we have been playing catch-up in terms of games, it has been difficult for us to get to the top of the league and build some sort of momentum.

"The Cliftonville match will be another very tough one as they are a good side. It hasn't surprised me at all how well they have been doing because Paddy McLaughlin did a great job as manager of Institute before going to Solitude."

Tight at the top

Only goal difference separates the top three with the pacesetting Crues joined on 38 points by Coleraine and the Reds.

Stephen Baxter's side will be aiming for a fourth straight league win when they take on struggling Ballymena United at Seaview.

Coleraine's title challenge has stuttered in recent weeks but Tuesday's victory at Windsor Park will provide confidence for a tough-looking home encounter against an in-form Glentoran.

Institute travel to Carrick Rangers without striker Joe McCready after his red-card in the League Cup semi-final defeat by Crusaders.

Basement side Warrenpoint make the trip to face a Dungannon Swifts side on the slide with a dismal record of eight straight league defeats.

Saturday's other game sees the Lurgan Blues go up against sixth-placed Larne at Mourneview Park.