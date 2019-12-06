Jordan Archer: Oxford United sign keeper until January

Jordan Archer made nearly 150 league appearances for Millwall
Oxford United have signed goalkeeper Jordan Archer on a short-term deal until January.

The U's need cover as Simon Eastwood is out with a knee injury, leaving Jack Stevens as the only fit senior keeper.

Archer, 26, has one international cap for Scotland and was a free agent after leaving Millwall in the summer.

He made 166 appearances during a four-year spell with the Lions, having joined after his release by Tottenham Hotspur as a youngster.

"That experience we need right now when we are in a great position in the league, but with some big games coming up, plus a Carabao Cup quarter final," manager Karl Robinson said.

His side host Shrewsbury Town in League One on Saturday.

