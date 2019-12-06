Jordan Archer: Oxford United sign keeper until January
- From the section Oxford Utd
Oxford United have signed goalkeeper Jordan Archer on a short-term deal until January.
The U's need cover as Simon Eastwood is out with a knee injury, leaving Jack Stevens as the only fit senior keeper.
Archer, 26, has one international cap for Scotland and was a free agent after leaving Millwall in the summer.
He made 166 appearances during a four-year spell with the Lions, having joined after his release by Tottenham Hotspur as a youngster.
"That experience we need right now when we are in a great position in the league, but with some big games coming up, plus a Carabao Cup quarter final," manager Karl Robinson said.
His side host Shrewsbury Town in League One on Saturday.