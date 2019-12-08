Women's Super League: Chelsea fight back to beat Manchester City
Women's Football
Chelsea scored twice in three second-half minutes to come from behind and beat fellow Women's Super League title contenders Manchester City.
Chelsea's unbeaten start looked under threat when Caroline Weir's well-taken volley put the visitors in front.
But Beth England headed in a rebound to equalise for the hosts and she then crossed for Maren Mjelde to win it.
The win sent Chelsea top - a position Arsenal will reclaim if they avoid defeat at Reading (14:30 GMT).
Chelsea were good value for their victory, with Weir's goal from a Keira Walsh cross coming after Mjelde and Ji So-yun had both struck the woodwork from 20 yards.
City goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck also made fine stops from England and Ramona Bachmann, but a defence which had conceded just one goal in their first 799 minutes of WSL action this season was breached twice in quick succession.
Chelsea now have a one-point cushion over City and also have a game in hand.
Manchester United beat Everton in the other 12:00 GMT kick-off, with Lauren James scoring twice in a 3-1 win.
James, whose brother Reece was in the Chelsea team beaten by Everton in the Premier League on Saturday, quickly equalised from close range for United after Mary Earps had punched a corner into her own net to give the visitors a second-minute lead.
Katie Zelem's penalty, given for a foul on James in the box, completed the turnaround and James fired in her second from 20 yards just before half-time.
Sunday's results and fixtures
- Chelsea 2-1 Manchester City
- Manchester United 3-1 Everton
- Liverpool v West Ham (14:00 GMT)
- Tottenham v Brighton (14:00 GMT)
- Reading v Arsenal (14:30 GMT)
- Bristol City v Birmingham (15:00 GMT)