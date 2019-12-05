Friday's gossip column: Rodgers, Pochettino, Allegri, Eriksen, Sancho, Zaha, Haaland

Leicester have opened talks with manager Brendan Rodgers over a lucrative new contact in a bid to fend off interest from Arsenal. (Telegraph)

Former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino will not become manager of Bayern Munich. (Bild - in German - subscription required)

Ex-Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri says he will not return to management until the summer but has been taking English lessons amid links with Premier League jobs. (ESPN)

Manchester United are still hopeful of signing Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen, 27, in January after the Denmark international rejected them in the summer. (Mirror)

Red Bull Salzburg and Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland, 19, has a £17m January release clause in his contract. (Manchester Evening News via Bild)

Chelsea are interested in signing Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha, 27, next summer. (Independent)

Out-of-favour Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud, 33, is unlikely to leave the club in January with clubs preferring to wait until the French international is available in the summer on a free transfer. (Sun)

Borussia Dortmund are determined to keep England forward Jadon Sancho, 19, until the end of the season. (Telegraph)

Former Leicester manager Nigel Pearson has been interviewed for the vacant manager's job at Watford. (Times - subscription required)

Former West Ham, Newcastle and West Brom manager Alan Pardew says he is interested in the vacant Everton manager's job but says ex-Toffees boss David Moyes would be a "good fit". (Mail)

The agent of France and Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele, 22, has met with executives from both Chelsea and Manchester City. (El Desmarque - in Spanish)

West Ham will try to sell 33-year-old Spanish goalkeeper Roberto in January and part ways with the director of football who brought him to the club in the summer.(Guardian)

Barcelona's 17-year-old forward Ansu Fati has signed a new contract with a release clause that will rise to 400m euros (£337.5m) when he becomes a first-team player. (FC Barcelona)