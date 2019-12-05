Eddie Wolecki Black: Manager leaves Celtic Women for 'new challenges'

Eddie Wolecki Black joined Celtic from Motherwell Ladies

Eddie Wolecki Black says he is "looking forward to taking on some new challenges" after stepping down as manager of Celtic's women's team.

The 54-year-old is leaving after two seasons in charge.

The former Glasgow City boss steered Celtic to successive third place finishes in the SWPL1.

However, there was an improvement of 13 points in his second term as his side missed out on the runners-up spot to Hibernian on goal difference.

"I have enjoyed my time immensely with the club and I wish the players and everyone at Celtic the very best for the future," he said in a statement.

"I am now looking forward to taking on some new challenges but will always make sure I follow the Celtic women's team. I hope the team can go on and achieve some great success in the future."